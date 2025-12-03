There's a new most-watched NFL regular season game in television history. 57.230 million viewers tuned in to watch Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys upset the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28, on CBS this past Thanksgiving.

Viewership peaked with 61.357 million viewers for the game's conclusion. Previously, the Cowboys' 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in 2022 was the most-watched regular-season game, drawing 42.059 million viewers. Chiefs vs. Cowboys shattered that number by over 15 million.

"The NFL. Thanksgiving. Chiefs. Cowboys. A perfect recipe for a record audience. We're thrilled and honored this NFL showcase on CBS and Paramount+ delivered the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history," President and CEO of CBS Sports David Berson said in a statement.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns vs. Dallas, but his offense was out-gained by Prescott and co., 457 yards to 362. It marked Mahomes' first career loss in which he threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 200 yards receiving, and had more receiving yards in the fourth quarter (117) than the Chiefs had total yards (82).

It was a momentous victory for Dallas. The win pushed the Cowboys above .500 for the first time this season. The Cowboys also became the first team in NFL history to defeat both of the previous year's Super Bowl teams in a five-day span, as Dallas overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

As for the Chiefs, this loss dropped them to 6-6. It marks their worst 12-game start to a season since 2017. The six losses suffered are tied for the most Mahomes has taken in a season as starter, while the Chiefs are 1-6 in one-score games this year, and 1-5 on the road.