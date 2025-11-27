Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs on Thanksgiving: Live updates, where to watch, kickoff time and what to know

Dallas and Kansas City square off in a game with massive playoff implications

By
1 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Most NFL players try to treat their games as if they're all the same: one at a time, with the only concern being the task at hand.

That's not the case for the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1), who enter their Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) walking a narrow tightrope when it comes to preserving their postseason hopes. Even after a 24-21 comeback win over the defending Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dallas has just an 11.4% chance to make the playoffs, per SportsLine projections. With a win against Patrick Mahomes and Co., those odds would climb to 21%. A loss would drop them to as low as 6%.

The Chiefs are in a more stable position after defeating the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. They currently have a 63.8% chance to reach the postseason, per SportsLine. With a win, that jumps to 74%; with a loss, it slips to 46%.

"We've got to win every game at this point. The Philly game doesn't mean anything right now. Nothing that's happened up to this point really means anything other than it's put us in the position to be must-win games," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Tuesday. "We've got the guys. We've got the plan. We've got the process intact. We're going to give it our best and feel very confident in us."

Which desperate squad will leave AT&T Stadium with a crucial Turkey Day victory? Follow our live blog below for key updates, highlights, analysis and more.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Chiefs live

Bet Cowboys vs. Chiefs and other NFL Week 13 games at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(11)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

How Cowboys are handling CeeDee Lamb's drops

CeeDee Lamb is up to eight drops this year after two more against the Eagles in the Cowboys' 24-21 Week 12 win. That's tied for the most in the NFL. 

Here's how Lamb, Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer are dealing with the issue. 

"I need to catch the f---ing ball," Lamb said Tuesday. 

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, tied for NFL lead in drops, has easy fix: 'I need to catch the f---ing ball'
Garrett Podell
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, tied for NFL lead in drops, has easy fix: 'I need to catch the f---ing ball'
 
Pinned
Link copied

New Cowboys WR George Pickens exceeding all expectations

Jerry Jones looks smart for trading a third-round pick and making an additional late-round swap with the Steelers to land George Pickens. The wideout has been everything Dallas hoped for -- and more. 

Pickens' 1,054 receiving yards are the most ever by a player in his first 11 games with the Cowboys, shattering Amari Cooper's previous mark of 875. He's already surpassed the record for most yards in a player's first 12 games with the team -- and No. 12 hasn't even kicked off yet.

Pickens has topped 140 receiving yards in each of his last two games and now needs just 127 more yards to set the record for the most receiving yards in a player's first season with the Cowboys. The current mark (1,180 yards by Terrell Owens in 2006) could be gone by the end of Thursday.

Most receiving yards in first season with Cowboys all time

YearPlayerReceiving Yards
2006Terrell Owens1,180
1999Raghib Ismail1,097
2025George Pickens1,054*
1965Bob Hayes1,003

Most in first 12 games in Cowboys uniform (Thanksgiving is his 12th game)

 
Pinned
Link copied

When Dallas' defense shows up, the Cowboys win

Dallas has won 27 straight games with 21 or fewer points allowed, matching the longest such winning streak in team history that went from 1967 to 1970. The Cowboys' last loss when allowing 21 or fewer points was Week 1 in the 2022 season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Thanksgiving bold predictions: Jahmyr Gibbs shut down, Patrick Mahomes rattled, Joe Burrow beats Ravens
Garrett Podell
NFL Thanksgiving bold predictions: Jahmyr Gibbs shut down, Patrick Mahomes rattled, Joe Burrow beats Ravens
 
Pinned
Link copied

How Cowboys are scheming up ways to get DT trio involved

The Cowboys feature a formidable defensive tackle trio in All-Pro Quinnen Williams, three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa. Dallas has used all three on the field together for 16 snaps over the past two games. In that same span, the Cowboys have deployed a five-man defensive front (five or more defensive linemen) on 29 plays, compared to just 43 such snaps across the first nine games.

Here's how Dallas is dividing snaps among its interior trio. It's about as balanced a three-man rotation as you could design, with all three playing roughly two-thirds of the defensive snaps.

PlayerDefensive Snaps% of Defensive Snaps
Osa Odighizuwa7766%
Kenny Clark7565%
Quinnen Williams7363%
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys and Chiefs inactives

Here are the inactives for the  Dallas Cowboys vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Dallas ruled out CB Caelen Carson. No other surprises.  

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Quinnen Williams effect

The Cowboys defense is nearly 14 points per game better since All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams made his Dallas debut in Week 11. The same goes for LB DeMarvion Overshown, who returned in Week 11. Here's how big their impact has been and the plan for Patrick Mahomes on Thursday.

Quinnen Williams, DeMarvion Overshown fixing Cowboys' defense, gearing up for Patrick Mahomes
Garrett Podell
Quinnen Williams, DeMarvion Overshown fixing Cowboys' defense, gearing up for Patrick Mahomes
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown readies to chase fellow East Texan Patrick Mahomes around

Overshown and Mahomes grew up just 13.5 miles apart in East Texas -- the 25-year-old linebacker in Arp (population 1,055) and the three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback in Whitehouse (population 8,794), per Census Reporter.

Overshown played rec league sports against Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, and specifically recalled his second-grade basketball team beating Jackson's squad for a youth league title. Now, he'll be chasing around the future Hall of Famer who captivated East Texas for years.

Overshown's athleticism could be critical as a quarterback spy, given Mahomes leads the NFL with 56 first downs outside the pocket this season (37 passing and 19 rushing).

"It's going to be fun. I like my abilities, so it's going to be if that's what he decides to do. We got a good plan, a good game plan for it. ... More stats for me," Overshown said Tuesday about Mahomes' scrambling ability.

"East Texas has been talking about this since the schedule popped up, so it's 903 (the local area code). ... We're going at it. Somebody has to win too. ... I know his voice, and he's going to know mine too because I'm gonna be chasing him."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kareem Hunt could be Chiefs' X-factor

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt had 30 carries for 104 yards and converted four of his five third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 rushes in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City running backs aren't producing explosive plays -- the Chiefs have an NFL-low three 15-yard runs by running backs this season -- but Hunt is moving the chains at a prolific rate.

He is 21-for-25 converting on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 runs this season. That's:

  • The most conversions through 11 games by any player in the last 35 seasons
  • The fourth-best conversion rate (84.0%) over the last 35 seasons, minimum 25 carries

Most rush first downs on third- and fourth-and-1

SeasonPlayerConversions
2025Kareem Hunt21
2022Jalen Hurts19
2023Jalen Hurts18
1996Terrell Davis18
1994Emmitt Smith18

First 11 games in past 35 seasons

Best conversion rate on third- and fourth-and-one rushes

SeasonPlayerConv/attConv %
2023Jalen Hurts25/2792.6%
1994Emmitt Smith25/2889.3%
2022Jalen Hurts25/2987.1%
2025Kareem Hunt21/2584.0%

Min. 25 attempts in past 35 seasons

 
Pinned
Link copied

No team plays better at home than Dak Prescott's Cowboys -- and no one travels better than Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Historically, nobody scores more than Dak Prescott-led teams at home or more than Patrick Mahomes-led team on the road. The Cowboys average 30.5 PPG in Dak Prescott's starts at home, the most for any QB all-time, minimum 60 starts. Conversely, the Chiefs average 29.4 PPG in Patrick Mahomes' starts on the road, the most for any QB all-time, minimum 60 starts.

Most team PPG in home starts (QBs all time)

QuarterbackPPG
Dak Prescott30.5
Drew Brees29.4
Steve Young28.8
Tom Brady28.6

Min. 60 starts

Most team PPG in away starts (QBs all time)

QuarterbackPPG
Patrick Mahomes29.4
Tom Brady27.1
Peyton Manning26.1
Drew Brees25.4

Min. 60 starts

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys aim to continue rudely welcoming visitors

It's a homecoming for Patrick Mahomes, but the Cowboys may hold the advantage based on how both teams have performed in home and road environments this season. Dallas is 3-1-1 and averaging 33.0 points per game at home, while Kansas City is just 1-4 and averaging 22.2 points per game on the road.

The Chiefs have lost three straight away from Arrowhead -- the longest road losing streak of Mahomes' career and one shy of matching their longest under Andy Reid (four in 2017, when Alex Smith was still the starter). Mahomes' four road losses this season are already the most he's had in any year of his career.

Cowboys' home cooking this season


KC on RoadDAL at Home
W-L1-43-1-1
PPG22.233.0
YPG349.0393.2
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texas native Patrick Mahomes set to make his first career start at AT&T Stadium

Mahomes grew up a Cowboys fan, and on Thursday, he'll get to start at "JerryWorld" -- the only active NFL stadium in which he's never made an NFL start. During his time at Texas Tech, he averaged 533 passing yards and five passing touchdowns across three neutral-site starts at AT&T Stadium, all against Baylor.

Thursday will mark the 36th different stadium Mahomes has started in during his NFL career. If he wins, it would be the 29th stadium he's earned a victory in, tying Jared Goff for the most by a quarterback age 30 or younger in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes's career at AT&T Stadium

YearPass YardsTotal TDsResult
20165866W, 54-35
20154154L, 63-35
20145986L, 48-46
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Who Wins The NFC?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Who Wins The AFC?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Chiefs Recipe For Success vs The Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Packers Recipe For Success vs Lions On Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Bengals Recipe For Success vs Ravens On Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Players To Get A 'D or F' From The 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Players To Get A 'B+' From The 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Players To Get An A+ From The 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Ravens' Improved Defense May Be The Bengals' Biggest Threat

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Expectations For Lamar Jackson in Upcoming Matchup Against Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Fact or Fiction: Myles Garrett Breaks Single-season Sack Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Fact or Fiction: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks Single-season Rec Yds Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Fact or Fiction: Caleb Williams Becomes Chicago's First 4,000-yd Passer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Fact or Fiction: Jonathan Taylor Breaks Single-season Total TD Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Fresh Thanksgiving NFL Picks, Presented by Fresh Pet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Baker Mayfield Suffered Left Shoulder Sprain In Week 12 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    J.J. McCarthy Continues To Struggle, What Can Kevin O'Connell Do To Help?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Joe Burrow Wants to Play Thursday if Healthy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    What Commanders Risk in Playing Jayden Daniels

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Revisiting Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy Transition

See All NFL Videos