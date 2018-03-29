Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says Dak Prescott knows 'he's got to get better'

After experiencing a wildly successful rookie season out of nowhere, Dak Prescott nosedived in his second season. In Year 1, after only winning the starting job in the aftermath of Tony Romo's preseason back injury, Prescott led the Cowboys to the playoffs and beat out Ezekiel Elliott in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. In Year 2, Prescott saw his passer rating drop by more than 18 points while the Cowboys missed the playoffs.

It's tough to blame Prescott for all of the Cowboys' woes in 2017, but even he knows he has to up his game. At the annual league meetings this week, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett acknowledge that they need more from their quarterback -- and he knows it too.

"He's done a lot of good things, but he knows, we know, everybody knows he's got to get better," Garrett said, per ESPN. "One of the exciting things about him is he has such a determination to get better every day. He has a great spirit. He loves the game. He's going to work very hard at it. I think he has to work on the physical part. The fundamentals have to continue to be refined. And that's everybody. That's footwork, delivery, getting away from center, his mechanics in the gun, getting the ball out quicker, being more accurate. All the things that every quarterback in this league is working on, he has to continue to refine those.

"His understanding of what defenses are trying to do to us, how the offense overlays on the defense, he'll continue to get better at that. But this guy is a natural leader. He's had a lot of success right away. He has a great hunger to get better. And he's certainly going to do that."

So, where did Prescott go wrong in 2017? It's worth noting that before we get into his own struggles, the team around him declined. Dez Bryant's issues persisted, Ezekiel Elliott finally served his four-game suspension, Tyron Smith's back acted up, and the offensive line as a whole regressed. So, the amazing support structure that was in place during his rookie year wasn't there for him in Year 2.

Left to his own devices, Prescott completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 3,324 yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 picks, and a 86.6 passer rating. He added 357 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Those aren't horrible numbers, but take a look at how they measure up to his phenomenal rookie season.



Comp. % YPA TDs INTs Rating '16 67.8 8.0 23 4 104.9 '17 62.9 6.8 22 13 86.6

Getting Elliott and Smith back for a full season would help. The Cowboys also added Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency, both of whom give them better depth at wide receiver, and there's a decent chance they could use the 19th overall pick in the draft on a receiver. In my latest mock draft, I had Alabama's Calvin Ridley falling to them.

Beyond that, having the experience of another full 16-game season will likely help Prescott. As Garrett said, there's so much for quarterbacks to learn, which is why we often don't see guys peak until their later years.

"At the quarterback position -- and maybe every position, but maybe most glaringly there -- there's so much to learn over the course of your career," he said. "That's why the guys at that position play longer and it seems like they're playing their best football well into their 30s."

Prescott, a former fourth-round pick, will turn 25 in July. So, now is not the time for the Cowboys to panic.