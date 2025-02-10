Brian Schottheimer's first staff as the Cowboys head coach will likely include a former NFL offensive coordinator. The Cowboys are working on hiring former Bills and Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, according to NFL Media.

Along with finalizing the deal, the two sides are working to finalize Dorsey's role with the team. The Cowboys recently hired Klayton Adams to serve as the team's new offensive coordinator. Adams, 41, spent the previous two seasons as the Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach.

Cowboys hire new OC: Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams takes over Dak Prescott-led offense Jordan Dajani

Adams has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, which might be one of the reasons why the Cowboys are bringing in Dorsey, who has experience in that role. The 43-year-old Dorsey served as the Bills offensive coordinator during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2024.

Dorsey was fired by the Bills 10 games into the 2023 season. He was relieved of his duties in Cleveland shortly after the 2024 season ended.

A national championship-winning quarterback in college with the Miami Hurricanes, Dorsey had a six-year NFL career before he got into coaching. He got his coaching start as a Panthers scout in 2011. Carolina promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2013, a position he held for five years. During that time, the Panthers enjoyed MVP-caliber play from quarterback Cam Newton, who in 2015 helped Carolina reach the Super Bowl. Dorsey then spent two years as the Bills quarterbacks coach; he was reigning league MVP Josh Allen's first quarterback coach in the NFL.

In Dallas, Dorsey will likely work in some capacity with Dak Prescott, the Cowboys franchise quarterback whose 2024 season ended early due to injury. Prescott's injury played a significant role in the Cowboys offense ranking just 21st in the NFL in points scored last season. Dallas also ranked just 27th in the league in rushing, 32nd in touchdown runs and 31st in red zone efficiency.