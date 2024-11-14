With Mike McCarthy on the hot seat in Dallas, it's starting to look like there's a very real chance that he won't be returning as their head coach in 2025. McCarthy is in the final year of his contract and with the Cowboys struggling, it will be pretty easy for Jerry Jones to make the decision to move on once the season is over (Jones has already said he won't fire McCarthy during the season).

If the Cowboys are in the market for a new coach in January, one name that keeps popping up is Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent five seasons in Dallas and won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1995.

One of his teammates during that Super Bowl-winning year was Michael Irvin, who got to interview Sanders on Wednesday on FS1. During the interview, Irvin didn't shy away from the speculation and he mentioned that Sanders might be a good fit as coach of the Cowboys.

So how did Sanders respond?

He shut down the talk immediately.

"Oh Lord, don't start that," Sanders said. "I love it where I am. I love it where I am."

At that point, Deion then took the FS1 crew on a video tour of his office, which is inside Folsom Field and has a view of the mountains.

"Let me take the computer in here, because you're starting to talk that talk. I love it where I am," Sanders said.

This doesn't necessarily mean he's not interested, he might not just want to deal with any distractions right now.

Sanders currently has Colorado sitting at 7-2 and if he said he was interested or even hinted at interest in the Cowboys job, that would create a distraction for the rest of the season for both the Cowboys and the Buffaloes.

Deion is still coaching his son, Shedeur, who's just happens to the quarterback for the Buffaloes. Shedeur will be leaving after the 2024 season, though, and at that point, it wouldn't be completely crazy if Deion also decides to move on.

As matter of fact, the craziest scenario would be Deion going to the NFL and then landing his son in the draft so that they could reunite in the NFL.

Deion actually did want to coach the Atlanta Falcons at one point, but the team wasn't interested in hiring him. We made a list this week of former NFL players who would also make solid NFL coaches and Deion was at the top. You can check out our full list here.