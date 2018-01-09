Cowboys' Cole Beasley drops rap single, gets dissed again by Philly reporter

Cole Beasley isn't just a Dallas Cowboys slot receiver who engages in Twitter fights with a member of the Philadelphia media.

He's also a rapper.

Dallas might be sitting at home for the NFL playoffs at the start of the new year, but Beasley is plenty busy kicking off his career with ColdNation Records, a label he unveiled on Tuesday in conjunction with the release of his very own single, "80 Stings."

With rhymes about everything from the money he's made and put toward his kids' college funds to critics overlooking him as a former undrafted player, Beasley goes almost the entire 3:05 of his debut song spitting bars, and there are no shortage of references to his Cowboys career -- "Jerry's boss now when I ball out," he says at one point.

Beasley's track, available on iTunes for $0.99, already has an endorsement from Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who tweeted Tuesday in all-caps support: "SAUCE."

And even a certain Philly reporter has given Beasley his props, albeit with another shot at his football career.

So now @Bease11 is a rapper. Do have to admit Cole you are better rapper than receiver. That’s because not very good receiver any longer. New career is good idea. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/xOAd5O5mml — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 9, 2018

Stay tuned for the Le'Veon Bell collaboration and the Howard Eskin diss track.