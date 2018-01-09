Cowboys' Cole Beasley drops rap single, gets dissed again by Philly reporter
Beasley raps about everything from paying for college for his kids to getting overlooked in the draft
Cole Beasley isn't just a Dallas Cowboys slot receiver who engages in Twitter fights with a member of the Philadelphia media.
He's also a rapper.
Dallas might be sitting at home for the NFL playoffs at the start of the new year, but Beasley is plenty busy kicking off his career with ColdNation Records, a label he unveiled on Tuesday in conjunction with the release of his very own single, "80 Stings."
With rhymes about everything from the money he's made and put toward his kids' college funds to critics overlooking him as a former undrafted player, Beasley goes almost the entire 3:05 of his debut song spitting bars, and there are no shortage of references to his Cowboys career -- "Jerry's boss now when I ball out," he says at one point.
Beasley's track, available on iTunes for $0.99, already has an endorsement from Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who tweeted Tuesday in all-caps support: "SAUCE."
And even a certain Philly reporter has given Beasley his props, albeit with another shot at his football career.
Stay tuned for the Le'Veon Bell collaboration and the Howard Eskin diss track.
-
Gruden claims not to know terms of deal
Gruden could barely contain his smile as he denied knowing the terms of his contract
-
Tom Brady has new doc 'Tom vs Time'
The 40-year-old MVP candidate invites fans into his battle against time in a six-episode s...
-
Big Ben wanted another shot at Jaguars
The Jaguars intercepted Big Ben five times, including two pick-sixes, in their Week 5 meet...
-
Panthers fire OC Shula, QB coach Dorsey
Carolina lost to New Orleans in the wild-card round
-
Falcons vs. Eagles odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Eagles and just locked in a divisional round...
-
Draft Top 32: Payne dominates title game
The young Alabama defensive tackle was unblockable against Clemson and Georgia
Add a Comment