NFC East rivals looking to finish out disappointing seasons meet when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day. Dallas is coming off a 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, while Washington dropped a 29-18 decision to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys (6-8-1), who have lost three in a row, are 2-5 on the road this season. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Commanders (4-11), who have lost nine of 10, are 2-5 on their home field. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for Washington with Marcus Mariota (hand/quad) out.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Commanders spread Dallas -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cowboys vs. Commanders over/under 50.5 points Cowboys vs. Commanders money line Dallas -469, Washington +360 Cowboys vs. Commanders streaming Netflix

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott powers the Dallas offense. In 15 games this season, he has completed 68.5% of his passes for 4,175 yards and 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 100.0 rating. He has also carried 47 times for 154 yards (3.3 average) and two touchdowns. In Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 14 yards.

Wide receiver George Pickens is one of Prescott's top targets. In 15 games, he has 88 receptions for 1,342 yards (15.3 average) and nine touchdowns. He has 21 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 45, with 426 yards after the catch and 69 first-down conversions. In the loss to the Chargers, he caught seven passes for 130 yards (18.6 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Commanders

With quarterbacks options dwindling, Washington will turn to veteran journeyman Josh Johnson. In three games, Johnson has completed 55.6% of his passes for 43 yards and one interception. Washington also signed Jeff Driskel this week to provide depth.

Among Washington's top receivers is veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel. In 14 games, he has 68 receptions for 639 yards (9.4 average) and five touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38, with 384 yards after the catch and 29 first-down conversions. In a 16-13 loss against Miami on Nov. 16, he caught seven passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

