Cowboys' Connor Williams undergoes minor knee surgery and will miss time, team has replacement in place
The Cowboys have battled injury to their offensive line more than once in 2019, and again are faced with it
Just when the Dallas Cowboys thought they were getting healthier, they're beginning to again move in the wrong direction. The team has battled availability issues across its vaunted offensive line in recent seasons, with the most notable absences having been the loss of perennial All-Pro center Travis Frederick for all of the 2018 season as he battled to recover from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith hasn't played a full regular season campaign since 2013.
Both are present and accounted for going into Week 11, yes, but as the team works to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to the Minnesota Vikings -- they'll have to do so without starting left guard Connor Williams. After suffering a knee injury on "Sunday Night Football," the second-year talent underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that will sideline him a few weeks.
Williams had his struggles last season as a rookie, but the former second-round pick has mounted a strong sophomore effort that helped the offensive line -- along with the return of Frederick -- begin to flash its dominance. With Williams now sidelined, the Cowboys will look to backup guard Xavier Su'a-Filo as starter, a player who is no stranger to stepping into the role.
Su'a-Filo was signed in 2018 for depth, but wound up registering eight starts on the back end of the season. It was nearly one calendar year ago when Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee, although it's unclear if the new procedure is on the same knee, but his absence then is what initially cleared the path for Su'a-Filo to take the reins and never return them.
Given how solid Williams has been in 2019, it'll be difficult for Su'a-Filo to repeat that coup, but he's shown he can step in and be effective. There are questions surrounding his ability to pass protect, but he's been known to make his presence felt in the run game.
Su'a-Filo won't be alone in the Cowboys attempt to temporarily replace Williams, with team-favorite Joe Looney also on standby. The veteran interior swingman is well-known for his stellar play at center in the absence of Frederick in 2018, and Looney has the added ability to play both guard positions on demand. So while Su'a-Filo is expected to get the nod at starter, the safety net of Looney will loom large if he begins to struggle. From there, undrafted rookie Brandon Knight -- who took snaps as starting tackle this season due to injury on Smith and La'El Collins -- performed at guard as well in his time at Kentucky.
Knight was impressive when he took the field this season, and hasn't been inactive since. His assistance will likely be called upon again for the next few weeks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Clowney becoming dominant force
Clowney has nine quarterback hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a defensive score in the...
-
Griffin debuts new, accessible cleat
The one-handed Seahawks linebacker will avoid some of the hassle that comes with traditional...
-
49ers pass rusher tears ACL vs. Seahawks
The vaunted 49ers defense must battle through injuries to key players in order to remain great...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Herbert to Chargers
The AFC West has gotten interesting over the past few weeks, and the 2020 Draft could signal...
-
Tips: Hottest team vs. spread a surprise
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines
-
Prisco's Week 11 picks: Steelers rolling
Pittsburgh keeps rolling, the Dolphins' win streak reaches three and all of Prisco's Week 11...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...