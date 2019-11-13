Cowboys' Connor Williams undergoes minor knee surgery and will miss time, team has replacement in place

Just when the Dallas Cowboys thought they were getting healthier, they're beginning to again move in the wrong direction. The team has battled availability issues across its vaunted offensive line in recent seasons, with the most notable absences having been the loss of perennial All-Pro center Travis Frederick for all of the 2018 season as he battled to recover from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith hasn't played a full regular season campaign since 2013.

Both are present and accounted for going into Week 11, yes, but as the team works to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to the Minnesota Vikings -- they'll have to do so without starting left guard Connor Williams. After suffering a knee injury on "Sunday Night Football," the second-year talent underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that will sideline him a few weeks.

Williams had his struggles last season as a rookie, but the former second-round pick has mounted a strong sophomore effort that helped the offensive line -- along with the return of Frederick -- begin to flash its dominance. With Williams now sidelined, the Cowboys will look to backup guard Xavier Su'a-Filo as starter, a player who is no stranger to stepping into the role.

Su'a-Filo was signed in 2018 for depth, but wound up registering eight starts on the back end of the season. It was nearly one calendar year ago when Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee, although it's unclear if the new procedure is on the same knee, but his absence then is what initially cleared the path for Su'a-Filo to take the reins and never return them.

Given how solid Williams has been in 2019, it'll be difficult for Su'a-Filo to repeat that coup, but he's shown he can step in and be effective. There are questions surrounding his ability to pass protect, but he's been known to make his presence felt in the run game.

Su'a-Filo won't be alone in the Cowboys attempt to temporarily replace Williams, with team-favorite Joe Looney also on standby. The veteran interior swingman is well-known for his stellar play at center in the absence of Frederick in 2018, and Looney has the added ability to play both guard positions on demand. So while Su'a-Filo is expected to get the nod at starter, the safety net of Looney will loom large if he begins to struggle. From there, undrafted rookie Brandon Knight -- who took snaps as starting tackle this season due to injury on Smith and La'El Collins -- performed at guard as well in his time at Kentucky.

Knight was impressive when he took the field this season, and hasn't been inactive since. His assistance will likely be called upon again for the next few weeks.