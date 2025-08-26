FRISCO, Texas -- The clock is running out for the Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro edge rush Micah Parsons to resolve their long-running contract dispute.

Nine days remain between Tuesday and Dallas kicking off the 2025 NFL season in Philadelphia at the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles on Sept. 4. Since the Cowboys kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California in late July, Parsons hasn't practiced with Dallas while holding in with a back injury. The team ran Parsons through an MRI on his back within the past week, and it came back clean.

That's why the Cowboys have now begun to put pressure on Parsons to return to on-field work by publicly announcing he is medically cleared to practice. Dallas making that statement highlights his absence on the practice field has nothing to do with his health and everything to do with his contract negotiations.

"Yeah, again, there's always a chance for more tests and things like that, but at this time we do [consider Parsons cleared for practice]," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "Yes."

Schottenheimer actually caught up with Parsons in a one-on-one setting on Sunday. They spoke about a number of things for about an hour, including the viral image of him laying on the training timeline by himself at AT&T Stadium during Dallas' 31-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Cowboys' preseason finale on Friday.

Micah Parsons scrubs Cowboys from social media bios, posts cryptic TikTok in latest contract drama Austin Nivison

"Micah and I had a long conversation, probably talked for about an hour about a lot of different things. Addressed a number of different issues and things like that," Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "At this point, I'm going to keep that between he and I, but we had a very, very good conversation."

So when does Dallas need him to take the practice field? On Friday when the team ramps up their preparations for the Eagles with their now-established 53-man roster? Not necessarily thanks to Parsons holding in this offseason instead of holding out like All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did before signing a four-year, $136 million extension on Aug. 26, a year ago from Tuesday. Parsons has participated in some of the Cowboys' walkthroughs and still attended team meetings throughout the offseason.

"It's different for everybody. The fact he's been here gives him a little bit of a leg up he knows the defense and that could be a completely different story if he wasn't here. But again, at the end of the day, we want him out there as soon as possible," Schottenheimer said. "When he's feeling up to it and all those things is a big factor into it. But every day he can get out there and get reps would be great. ... The best way to get good at football is to play football. I would say as soon as possible would be the desired affect."

One thing that is clear is Schottenheimer remains convinced, after speaking with Parsons, that the 26-year-old will suit up for the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champions on Sept. 4.

"[He] Wants to make sure he feels good and all that stuff. Again, I haven't changed my tune on the way I feel [that Parsons will play Week 1], and like I said, very, very good conversation about a lot of different things," Schottenheimer said. "So the power of conversation I think is great. Having the conversations with him and even having a conversation with some of the players today, it just reminds you the people said of this business is really important."

However, that doesn't mean there's an expectation for Parsons to play every play in nine days.

"Again, there will be a ramp up plan for him, and when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not," Schottenheimer said. "I don't think that's real, but I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know."

Should Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones' negotiations with Parsons continue to linger, they will soon begin to disrupt Dallas' football operations. The clock is ticking, and time is running out."