The Dallas Cowboys have decided on Dak Prescott's backup quarterback, as head coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that Cooper Rush would be listed at No. 2 on the depth chart, per CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will be the third string.

"Cooper is taking the two reps this week, but felt very encouraged and excited with the growth of Trey through the whole process," McCarthy said. "He's just got to continue to develop. You can see the things he's really focused on, the concept footwork and things like that, he got better each week in the pre-season. Great job extending plays with his legs. Made some plays in the quarterback run phase. Just trying to continue that dropback passing. He's making strides. The preseason, I don't know that there's anyone on our team who benefited more from the preseason than Trey Lance."

Not only is the 30-year-old Rush the veteran player, but also someone who has spent more time with the Cowboys franchise. He's appeared in 26 games for Dallas dating back to 2017, and has won five of his six starts for the Cowboys as well. Regarding Lance, he was acquired via trade from the San Francisco 49ers last year, but did not play in a regular-season game. That's why he was given ample opportunity to make his case for backup in the preseason. In fact, Lance received more opportunity to play this preseason than any other NFL quarterback.

Lance completed 73 of 113 passes for 662 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in three exhibition games played. He led all preseason quarterbacks in passing attempts, passing completions, passing yards and tied Stetson Bennett for most interceptions. All five of Lance's interceptions came in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, which one could argue effectively won Rush the job.

Trey Lance DAL • QB • #19 CMP% 64.6 YDs 662 TD 2 INT 5 YD/Att 5.86 View Profile

So, what's next for Lance? In the preseason, he flashed some of the potential and athletic ability that led the 49ers to trade up and select him No. 3 overall back in 2021. He even led Dallas in rushing yards against the Chargers, with 90 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts. However, it became clear that Lance is still a work in progress -- and not definitively the successor to Prescott should things go awry in contract talks. After all, this is a quarterback that has made just 21 combined regular-season starts over the last six years at North Dakota State and with the 49ers.

With this outcome, it's very possible we have seen "Lance the Cowboy" for the last time. This offseason, Dallas declined the fifth-year option on Lance's rookie deal, so the upcoming 2024 season will be his final year under contract. Lance made zero appearances as the Cowboys' QB3 in 2023, and it's possible we don't see him in a regular-season game this year, either.

The Cowboys gave Lance the chance he needed to prove himself this preseason. Unfortunately, the results weren't what Jerry Jones was probably hoping for.