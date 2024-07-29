After nearly five years out of the NFL, Gareon Conley was looking to revive his career in Dallas, but that won't be happening.

The Cowboys released the former first-round pick on Sunday in a move that came after just three practices of training camp. The Cowboys actually weren't planning to cut Conley, but they were forced to make the move after the cornerback abruptly decided to retire.

Conley's NFL career started all the way back in 2017 when the Raiders made him the 24th overall pick in the 2017 draft. During his third season with the team, Conley was traded to the Houston Texans and that's where he spent the final eight games the 2019 season. Conley was also with the Texans in 2020, but he spent the entire year on injured reserve.

The former Ohio State star hit free agency in March 2021, but he wasn't able to find any takers, and after that, he was completely out of football before signing with the DC Defenders of the UFL for the 2024 season. After watching Conley play a solid season with the Defenders, the Cowboys decided to kick the tires on the cornerback by signing him to a contract in mid-June.

Conley's goal of getting back to the NFL came to a crashing end on Sunday at the age of 29. He'll finish his career with a total of four interceptions over 31 games played, including 26 starts.

The Cowboys claimed cornerback Kemon Hall off waivers to fill the roster spot that was opened up by releasing Conley.