Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper blast team's lack of execution in loss to Vikings, won't blame coaches

ARLINGTON, Texas — There's a common theme developing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, or rather it's one already developed and is simply taking on more and more water as they grab buckets weekly to try and avoid seeing their season sink because of it.

The team is now 5-4 after suffering a 28-24 loss on "Sunday Night Football" to the visiting Minnesota Vikings, and it was yet another contest in which they feel they cost themselves the game -- versus the Vikings simply taking it away from them. The offense stalled on their opening drive and instead of pinning the Vikings against the end zone with a punt, they opted to let kicker Brett Maher attempt a 57-yard field goal. He'd miss, and quarterback Kirk Cousins immediately went to work on a short field, feeding Dalvin Cook en route to an acrobatic throw-and-catch to tight end Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown.

Their second offensive series was also fairly abbreviated, but the Cowboys were wise enough to send Chris Jones out instead of Maher, and Jones delivered a quality punt that pinned the Vikings to their own 10-yard line. One 90-yard drive by Cousins later, which included a roughing the passer penalty that helped stroll them along, the Cowboys were staring down the barrel of a 14-0 deficit. It was still the first quarter, by the way, and the Vikings offense had two touchdowns on a total of only 18 plays -- but having eaten up nearly nine of the 12 minutes of the session.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Sean Lee readily admitted the defensive shortcomings, and the offense battled the same issue themselves initially, and then to close out the game.

Eventually, Dak Prescott would catch fire and never look back, rattling off a stellar 397-yard, three-touchdown game helped by his connection to a seemingly unstoppable Amari Cooper -- who had 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches -- along with a revived Randall Cobb, but it was all for naught when the clock hit all zeroes. It's a game that will be remembered for untimely, drive-extending penalties and poor tackling by the Cowboys defense, and questionable play-calling for the Cowboys offense, having now vaporized the lead they had on the second-place Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Execution, execution, execution.

And, still, the Cowboys could've won in spite of their lack thereof, if not for -- well -- more miscues.

"Yeah, it's frustrating -- definitely frustrating," Prescott said following the game. "We had a chance, an opportunity right there at the end. A quarterback can't ask for more -- the ball in your hands, fourth down, a chance to make a throw to win the game. They made a great play. They made more plays than we did when it counted and beat us situationally."

Some of the miscues came by way of the coaching staff in Week 10, whose decision to continually and ineffectively run Ezekiel Elliott up the A and B gap throughout the the game somehow gave them the confidence to try it again -- twice -- with under two minutes remaining and the Cowboys attempting to mount a game-winning drive. Elliott gained zero yards on second and 2, but then lost three yards on third and 2 after poor blocking that showed itself all game again cropped up.

On fourth and 5, they then decided to throw the ball to Elliott in the flat -- only his third target on the night -- and the pass was broken up.

One thing Prescott is not going to do, however, is question offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and/or head coach Jason Garrett. For his money, it all circles back to a singular, repetitive point.

"I agree with the guys in the locker room that are [calling plays],'" he said. "As I said, you ask that offensive line, you as the running back, they're going to say that they need to execute those plays. We get through that first down, no one in here is even talking about the fact that they took the ball out of my hands. It comes down to execution.

"We just have to execute those plays. The linemen would say that. The running backs would say that. The whole team would say that.

"They're not going to talk about what we should have done or what we could have done. We just have to learn from it and do better next time."

Garrett explained the decision behind the Zeke-Zeke-Zeke set of play calls mentioned above, as it seemed particularly odd not simply because the Vikings were all-in on stopping Elliott the entire game; but weird also because Minnesota hadn't proved they could stop Cooper, Cobb and Michael Gallup.

"You want to attack in different ways," Garrett said. "It's important for us to continue to run the ball. In normal circumstances, you would think we would give it to Zeke a couple of times. Second inside two yards and we're going to make that first down -- which it didn't happen in this game -- and we got to that fourth down situation we couldn't convert."

For his part, in case you're wondering, Elliott isn't asking to be force-fed the ball, particularly in a game where the defense was being throttled by the passing attack.

"I want to win the ball game," he said. "Whatever it's going to take to win the ball game, that's what I want."

Cooper, who now has 848 yards and seven touchdowns this season, has battled injury to remain available for the Cowboys; and although he's not one you could point at as a reason for their 5-4 record, he mirrors Prescott's sentiment when it comes to the offense as a whole.

"Lack of execution," Cooper said. "I hate to say it, but it just comes down to lack of execution. We can't execute for some reason early on in these ball games and it's hard to start from behind the eight ball and try to fight your way back. That's just something we have to go back to the drawing board and really try to work."

It's now time for the Cowboys to look themselves in the mirror and ready for another NFC battle when they head to Detroit to face the Lions, who may or may not have Matthew Stafford at the helm. Should the Pro Bowl quarterback be sidelined with fractures in his back, it doesn't necessarily mean Dallas will see their odds of winning improve, considering they're now lost to the Saints without Drew Brees, the Packers without Davante Adams, and now the Vikings without Adam Thielen.

It's all still in front of them regarding the playoffs though, at least for now, but their margin for error is decreasing with each mistake, and Prescott knows it.

"We're 5-4, tied for first place in the division," Prescott said. "We're on to next week. We're on to a tough road game, going up north [to face the Lions]. We have to go win that game.

"One day at a time, that's how we're going to take it. That's our approach. I've said it before that we're going to lock arms. We're going to get better.

"This tape has a lot for us to learn from. Sure, it's not the outcome we wanted, but there's a lot for us to learn from and grown from. We will, and we will become better because of it."

We'll see...because Time is a snitch.