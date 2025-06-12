When George Pickens arrived in Dallas following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he brought with him a subpar reputation as a negative locker room presence. Asked about that reputation at Cowboys minicamp, quarterback Dak Prescott said you can't believe everything you hear.

In his three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens ran afoul of his coach and teammates on more than one occasion. The star receiver had issues being on time, and his on-field effort was called into question at times.

That led to questions about how Pickens would fit in with the Cowboys, perhaps the most high-profile and highly-scrutinized team in the NFL. Prescott dismissed those questions, as well as rumblings about the receiver's reputation, saying Pickens has been an excellent teammate since landing in Dallas.

"I think that's why you should never really listen to what somebody else says about somebody," Prescott said, per the Cowboys' website. "I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. The guy's been great. He's been phenomenal."

Prescott also made sure to point out that Pickens has been extremely punctual.

"It's a guy that loves football, loves his teammates, and he's been excited every day that he's been there," Prescott continued. "He's been early, too, so no concerns on the personal matters of G.P. or anything about it. I'm just super excited that he's on our team. He's one of us, and he's our brother, and he's all about continuing to grow and making sure he's putting the best out there; and that's his approach."

If the Cowboys can get the most out of Pickens, he would be an excellent offensive weapon to pair alongside superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 24-year-old has caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in his young career.