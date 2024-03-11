Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the news Monday -- the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period ahead of the official start of free agency Wednesday -- but not for anything regarding a potential contract extension.

Rather, the eight-year NFL veteran filed a lawsuit in Collin County -- where the Cowboys' team headquarters in Frisco, Texas, are located -- accusing a woman of a $100 million extortion attempt by using the threat of a false sexual-assault allegation, according to the Dallas Morning News. The lawsuit states the alleged incident took place in 2017.

"Mr. Prescott -- a new father to a baby girl -- has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault," Levi McCarthern, Prescott's attorney, said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News on Monday. "He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.