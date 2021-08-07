Dak Prescott will not throw when the Dallas Cowboys scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, still resting a shoulder strain suffered in training camp practice when he didn't stretch properly before hurling a Hail Mary pass -- to his own admission. The Cowboys have no willingness to force the issue in his recovery, either, considering there's still a more than a month before they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the regular season, and while they haven't changed the preseason plan for Prescott to this point, they're also going to remain malleable in the weeks to come.

For Prescott, it's more about rest than anything else, and he's already "improved dramatically" over the past several days, per owner Jerry Jones.

"He's able to do all the other things that he needs to do with the rest of his body," Jones said in the FOX Pregame ahead of the Hall of Fame Game matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. "We want to get that nailed. We have the time. We can afford to take these days and just let him work on that.

"That's what he's doing."

While getting in preseason reps would be helpful toward knocking off any rust still lingering from having missed the majority of last season due to his ankle fracture, it's the games that actually matter in the playoff chase that matter to the two-time Pro Bowl selection. Having not traveled with the team to Canton, Ohio, this week to take on the Steelers, Prescott had a moment to provide an update on his injury via teleconference from Oxnard, California.

"We're being cautious," Prescott said during halftime. "We're taking it day-by-day. Obviously, it's five weeks before the season opener, so I've got a lot of time. I'm going to use that time to get myself ready for that game."

And there it is. The entire organization is on the same page in that it's better to make sure Prescott is ready for Week 1 and not necessarily [just] the preseason dress rehearsal on Aug. 21, when the Houston Texans walk into AT&T Stadium.