Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss at least six games after suffering a fractured thumb during Sunday night's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott who had successful surgery to stabilize the thumb, is eying either a Week 8 or Week 10 return, according to Ian Rapoport. The Cowboys have a Week 9 bye.

Prescott is slated to miss the team's upcoming home game against Cincinnati, road games against the Giants, Rams and Eagles, and additional home games against the Commanders and Lions.

With Prescott out, Cooper Rush is in line to be the Cowboys' starter for the foreseeable future. A six-year veteran, Rush went 7 of 13 for 64 yards after Prescott exited Sunday night's game. He won his first regular season start last year after going 24 of 40 for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a midseason win over the Vikings. Rush attempted seven passes in three additional games during the back half of the 2021 season. He attempted just three passes in the regular season during his first three seasons in Dallas.

Cooper Rush QB • CMP% 53.8 YDs 64 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 4.92

The Cowboys have one other in-house at quarterback in Will Grier, who is currently on the practice squad. A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Grier hasn't attempted a pass in a regular season game since his rookie season as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He's in the middle of his first full season with the Cowboys after being claimed off waivers last September.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently listed several other quarterback options the Cowboys could choose to pursue in the coming days. Dallas is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2010.