There is no team in the NFL in 2023 where calling them Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is more appropriate than the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys. They are a perfect 7-0 at AT&T Stadium and in possession of the league's longest active home winning streak (14 in a row) dating back to last season. On the flip side, they dropped to 3-4 on the road Sunday after suffering a 31-10 beatdown against the Bills in Buffalo in Week 15.

"We did not play well," head coach Mike McCarthy said postgame, via The Athletic. "There's just too big of a gap in (our play on the road). We have to be much better on the road."

Not playing well would be an understatement. Buffalo outgained Dallas, 351 to 195, a gap of 156 yards made up of mostly the Bills' 266 yards on the ground. Sunday marked the first time under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, since 2021, in which the Cowboys defense allowed more than 250 rushing yards.

Bills running back James Cook looked like a Hall of Famer against the Cowboys defense that ranked inside the top five across the league in scoring defense entering Week 15. He totaled a career-high 179 rushing yards on 25 carries with a touchdown, a 24-yarder. That comes out to a 7.2 yards per carry average. Cook also tallied 42 yards receiving on two catches, including an 18-yard receiving score in the second quarter. That performance made Cook the first Bills player with 200-plus scrimmage yards (221), one or more rushing touchdown and one or more receiving touchdowns in a game since Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas did so back in the 1991 season.

Sunday's faceplant is part of a season-wide trend for the Cowboys. At home, they lead the NFL in scoring offense (39.9 points per game), turnover margin (+10), third-down conversion rate (53.6%), point differential (+171) and time of possession (35:11). On the road, all of their numbers in those same categories are considerably worse.

Cowboys by location this season



HOME ROAD W-L 7-0* 3-4 PPG 39.9* 21.7 PPG allowed 15.4* 22.3 Point differential +171* -4 Total YPG 431.7* 304.6 Total YPG allowed 289.4 299.1 Turnover margin +10* -1 Third-down percentage 53.6%* 43.3% Time of possession 35:11* 28:32

*Top five in NFL

The worst part about Sunday's loss for Dallas is it now has to hope the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles lose two of their final four games starting with "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks, in order to control their ability to win the NFC East and guarantee themselves a home playoff game. That's an unlikely scenario given the Eagles' final four opponents -- the Seahawks, the New York Giants (twice) and the Arizona Cardinals -- have a combined winning percentage of .345, giving them third-easiest strength of schedule the rest of the regular season. That only cranks up the sense of urgency for the Cowboys to find a solution to more closely resemble the home version of themselves.

"We've got to get better on the road, and we've got to be road warriors throughout the playoffs now because of this," Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons said postgame, via The Dallas Morning News. "So, it doesn't matter unless we get better on the road."

The one positive, if you can call it that, for the Cowboys and their road woes is they have an immediate opportunity to try again in their efforts to taste victory on the road against a playoff-contending team. They face the 10-4 Miami Dolphins, one of the two top seeds in the AFC, in Week 16. That game will be quite the litmus test for the playoff-bound Cowboys, who are still figuring out who they are this regular season.

"These next couple of weeks are about trying to figure out that difference and close the gap," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said postgame, via LoneStar Live.