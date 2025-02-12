DALLAS, Texas -- A Dallas Cowboys quarterback reunion ocurred on Tuesday with current starter Dak Prescott and Pro Hall of Famer Troy Aikman coming together as honorary chairmen for the The Children's Cancer Fund "A Knight to Remember" Gala.

The two naturally talked about the current state of affairs surrounding the Cowboys, and of course, the topic of Dallas' Super Bowl drought approaching 30 years amid an NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX to conclude the 2024 season. Incredibly, Dallas' 13 consecutive playoff appearances without reaching at least the conference championship game round is the longest active such streak in the league.

That blows Aikman's mind considering he was a part of Cowboys teams that won three Super Bowl titles in four seasons from 1992-1995. Dallas' eight Super Bowl appearances as a franchise are tied for the second-most in league history behind only the New England Patriots' 11, and their five Super Bowl titles are tied for the third-most in the NFL behind only the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers since 1966. To say Dallas has deviated from its standard across the last few decades would be an understatement.

"Well, it's just hard to believe. I remember in '95 when we won our last Super Bowl that I didn't think we were done then. I thought we had more in us, and I thought we would be back," Aikman said on Tuesday. "Obviously we weren't, but not only were we not back, but you know, here we are almost three decades later and no one [Cowboys team] has been back. I think I speak for the Cowboys' faithful in saying that it's been a long time, and this is the Dallas Cowboys. It's an organization that's had great history, and this team has won a lot of games over the years with a lot of different players, but for whatever reasons they just haven't been able to get it done in the postseason. I don't think anybody's happy about that. That's [winning championships] been a part of the Cowboys' legacy and what this franchise has stood for for so many years."

Despite the current run of 13 consecutive postseason appearances without reaching at least the NFC Championship game, Prescott feels Dallas is "very close" to the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles given the 9-4 record in head-to-head matchups with Philadelphia in his career as the Cowboys' starting quarterback since 2016.

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say 'check the record' when the other guy's holding the trophy, right. So credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserve it by all means, but yeah, very close," Prescott said on Tuesday. "Especially even watching the NFC Championship and those teams [Eagles and Washington Commanders], teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said, feel confident that we've gotten the better part each and every time. But just seeing such a dominating fashion, credit to them. It's our turn, and it's on us."

Prescott (100.6 passer rating in 13 starts) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (101.0 passer rating in nine starts) are the only two quarterbacks with a passer rating of 100 or better against Philadelphia among the seven QBs with at least five starts against the Eagles since 2016. That's when Prescott entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State.

Dak Prescott career vs. Eagles 2016-2024 W-L 9-4 Comp Pct 66.8% Pass YPG 261.7 Pass Yards/Attempt 7.7 TD-INT 24-8 Passer Rating 100.6

Dallas went 12-5 for three consecutive seasons from 2021-2023 when Prescott was last healthy, a stretch that included beating out the Eagles for the NFC East division crown twice. It's now on new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to guide the Cowboys back to toward that level with a healthier Prescott beginning in 2025.

Aikman and Prescott helped reveal models, who were patients from the age of five to 17, on Tuesday for the non-profit's 35th annual flagship fundraising event focused on advancing research and treatment programs in pediatric oncology.