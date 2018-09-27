Cowboys' Dak Prescott on roughing the passer: 'I need to sit in the pocket and let them hit me more'

Dak Prescott might've just found the solution to the Cowboys' offensive woes. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Cowboys' offensive output is way down, but the number of roughing the passer penalties is way up. So, on the same day the NFL decided to keep roughing the passer as is, Prescott offered a solution to the Cowboys' troubles.

When he was asked about the roughing the passer issue, which has quickly developed into the story of the season, he gave a response that probably isn't entirely serious, but on the other hand, isn't entirely wrong either.

"I need to sit in the pocket and let them hit me more," he said, per The Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota. "Simple as that."

After Week 3, officials have flagged roughing the passer 34 times, according to ESPN. Through the first three weeks of the 2016 and 2017 season, there were 20 and 16 roughing calls, respectively. Players, including quarterbacks, coaches, fans, and members of the NFL's own competition committee have expressed concerns with the rule -- namely, the emphasis on the body weight portion of the rule -- but on Thursday, the NFL announced that no changes to the rule or the enforcement of the rule are coming. This is going to be the rule. It's now up to coaches and players to adapt.

Speaking of adapting, the Cowboys are in need of changes. They're averaging 833 yards and 13.7 points per game even though Ezekiel Elliott is averaging a career high 5.7 yards, which places most of the blame on the passing game. After an electrifying rookie year, Prescott hasn't shown signs of progress. In his past 19 starts, he's completed 62.6 percent of his passes, averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, tossed 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and posted an 84.9 passer rating.

But pinning all of the Cowboys' issues on Prescott alone isn't fair, because Prescott hasn't been placed in the best situation. The receivers stink. And the structure of the offense has been way too conservative in terms of play-calling -- for one, they run the ball way too much on first down, as Warren Sharp pointed out recently.

According to offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, whose job as the playcaller is safe, and Prescott, changes are arriving as soon as Sunday, when they host the Lions.

"There are going to be some different things you'll see," Prescott said, per The Dallas Morning News.

"We're obviously searching for some things that will help us," Linehan said. "I think we've got some good stuff in this week. Maybe just a few more wrinkles to it.

"I think we need that."