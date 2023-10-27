Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons stated earlier this week that he was "tired of people trashing" quarterback Dak Prescott. Now Prescott is weighing in on the controversial topic and stated that it's "hard to miss" the criticism that he's faced throughout his NFL career.

"It's hard to miss," Prescott said. "I try to miss a lot of it. But it's hard to miss. He's (Parsons has) got the platform. Obviously appreciate it as a teammate when you know another teammate is sticking up for you, but in the sense of I guess comparing my position or us to other teams, I've been in this organization eight years, whether you bitch about it or not, it's not going to stop."

Prescott also made it clear that he appreciated Parsons coming to his defense. The star quarterback acknowledges that he will constantly face criticism being in the position that he plays and the team that he plays for.

"That's just how it goes. To me, it's fun," Prescott said. "Because when things go our way and we win this thing, it's going to make it all that much sweeter. Say what you want, we get to go out there and we get to do it. He can talk all he wants. That's Micah."

"Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks [Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, etc.], I've never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said regarding Prescott. "Just his consistency, his personality and work ethic, and how he handles all that, and navigates all that, and he goes out and performs every week, I think it's special what he has to endure."

Prescott has a 65-38 record since taking over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback back in 2016. The former third-round pick holds a 66.7 completion percentage while throwing for 26,276 yards and 172 touchdowns and 69 interceptions

The big knock on Prescott has been his success in the postseason. He has a 2-4 record in the playoffs during his eight-year professional career and is still trying to get the franchise back to an NFC Conference Championship game, something that hasn't been done since 1996.