FRISCO, Texas -- Numerous elements of the Dallas Cowboys' the 49-17 victory against the New York Giants in Week 10 went their way, but one of the highlights for head coach Mike McCarthy was his team's performance up front. The Cowboys offense live didn't allow a sack and their 21.3% quarterback pressure rate allowed was the lowest in the NFL in Week 10.

"This game against the Giants was our best protection performance," McCarthy said Monday. "Earlier in the year, we had some up's and down's in terms how we wanted to play versus how we did play, but I think now what you're seeing this past month is we're hitting on all cylinders."

Arguably the biggest driver of Dallas' pass-protection dominance last week and this season as a whole -- the Cowboys 31% quarterback pressure rate allowed is the fifth-lowest in the NFL -- is eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith playing at peak performance levels in his 13th NFL season at age 32. Smith's 80.4 Pro Football Focus offensive grade ranks as the seventh-highest in the entire NFL among offensive tackles entering Week 11, and his 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade leads the league among offensive tackles with at least 100 snaps this season. He has only allowed five quarterback pressures all year while not surrendering a sack in his six games played.

"It's a great just seeing him go out there and compete, play at the level that we know he's capable of playing at and, he's been pretty good with the injuries so far lately in the season," Cowboys running back Tony Pollard said Friday. "It's just great seeing him be out there, be healthy and make an impact."

Smith suffered a significant hamstring and knee injury in training camp in 2022, which caused him to miss all but the final four games of last season, and he has dealt with neck stingers that have caused him to miss three games this season. His last two games have been a couple of throwbacks in which he played like his 2010's All-Decade Team member prime. Smith had 53 pass-blocking snaps where he did not allow a single quarterback pressure against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles vaunted front in a narrow 28-23 road loss in Week 9. Smith also didn't surrender a pressure or a sack in Week 10 on 37 pass-blocking snaps against the Giants.

"The guy is a Hall of Famer," Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said of Smith on Thursday. "We all know that. True veteran. Make sure he's there on Sunday at the end of the day. Don't stress his body more obviously, he's dealt with some injuries and things in the past. Credit him, credit the coaches, credit the training staff, the weight room staff. Those guys come up with a great plan for him to obviously be in shape, stay in shape and maybe even better shape at times than he would be if he was getting [practice] reps. For him to still feel confident to go in each and every game and play the way he has speaks volumes of who he is and the way he prepares for games. Then, just his talent obviously. When you get on the field, you watch him dominate guys."

He missed Wednesday and Thursday practices ahead of their Week 11 contest with the Carolina Panthers, but he participated fully on Friday. That was the same schedule he followed prior to the 49-17 victory against the New York Giants in Week 10. Ahead of the Eagles showdown in Week 9, he only practiced in a limited fashion on Friday. A reduce practice workload, specifically skipping out on the contact portions of practice, has been a critical component to Smith's success this season and specifically in Weeks 9 and 10.

"We communicate all the time about everything," McCarthy said Friday when asked about Smith's practice plan. "Tyron, I think it's been a little bit misleading on what people may think his schedule is. He's here very early. He spends a lot of time in the weight room. Probably more than he did in the past because of his schedule. He is in every walkthrough and takes every rep of walkthrough. He's part of the classroom component of it, which is all part of getting what he needs. Because of the amount of football he has played over the course of his career, we're trying to keep the physical demand as limited as possible as far as on the field [in practice]. Particularly the team periods and the combination periods. He does a lot of work one-on-one with Britt [Brown, the Cowboys director of rehabilitation] and the strength and conditioning coaches. He looks to be in great shape. Let's just have that schedule to keep the risk as low as possible."

While many players may quickly raise their hand to volunteer to sit out of practice, Prescott believes there are only a select few who can get away with not practicing and still playing at a high level. Smith is one of them.

"I think that's specific," Prescott, a 30-year-old veteran in his eighth NFL season, said when asked if Smith's schedule could or should be the norm in the NFL. "As you get older in your career, and you've played a lot of games, experience is the best teacher there is. When you have that to learn from and when you have that to go back on, good or bad, and really just be able to get your body right for that next game without getting hurt, it's very specific."

Prescott's practice regimen is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum than Smith as he fights for every rep available in practice during the week. Both approaches are working for the Cowboys this season since Prescott is playing some of the best football of his entire career at the moment. He currently leads the NFL in completion percentage this season (70.7%), and his passing yards per attempt (9.7), passing touchdowns (12), passer rating (125.1) and expected points added/play (0.28) since Week 6 across the last five weeks all lead the NFL in that span.

"I'm a reps guy," Prescott said. "I like reps whether they're full speed or not. I like high reps. I like looking, I like seeing it. I like feeling the ball come out of my hands. I think it's just individualized. Obviously, it's working for him [Smith]. It's working great. I'm sure other guys would say 'it works for me', and it may or may not. It's not something I would say the whole league needs to follow, but we're going to follow it for him."

For the Cowboys, all that matters is that Smith is operating as close to his 100% level as possible since simply having him out there gives his teammates 100% level confidence.

"I got all the confidence in the world running behind those guys, especially a guy like Tyron who's done it for so long," Pollard said. "He knows everything, he's seen all the different looks. He knows what to expect on the defense. So I'm 100% confident behind him."