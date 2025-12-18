FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are still alive for the 2025 NFL postseason with a 6-7-1 record, mathematically speaking, with a 0.8% chance according to CBS' SportsLine model.

The reason for that is because there's one, incredibly narrow path for the Cowboys to still win the NFC East: Dallas winning all of their final three games AND the Philadelphia Eagles losing all of their final three games. The Eagles face the 4-10, Marcus Mariota-led Washington Commanders twice, so it's highly unlikely the Cowboys will be playing postseason football. In fact, with the Eagles facing Washington on Saturday in Week 16, Dallas could be officially eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was firm that the goal is still to win and not play with an eye toward the future in Week 16.

"I want to win," Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. "So the plan will be to play Dak."

Remaining schedule for Cowboys and Eagles

Game Cowboys Eagles Week 16 vs. Chargers (10-4) at Commanders (4-10) Week 17 at Commanders (4-10) at Bills (10-4) Week 18 at Giants (2-12) vs Commanders (4-10)

It's worth wondering if it makes sense to continue to play the 32-year-old Prescott this season given his injury history. He tore his hamstring in Week 9 of the 2024 season, and he fractured his ankle in the 2020 season. Last December around this time, Prescott was talking to CBS Sports about the small victory of being able to drive a car again as he progressed through rehab on his hamstring.

"Absolutely," Prescott said Thursday when asked about wanting to play in the final games of the season while being eliminated from the playoffs. "Being a professional, this is my job. This is what I love to do. Sitting out last year and the times before, you don't take this game for granted. You play every game to win. You play every game with a chance to go to the playoffs and play in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. If that's not the case when we take the field or whatever it may be, I'm thankful for the opportunity to play this game and I'm not going to ever pass it up."

So what is Prescott playing for with the playoffs off the table? Pride, ending the team's current two-game losing streak and trying to help the Cowboys avoid consecutive losing seasons for the first time since a run of three in a row from 2000 to 2002.

"Yeah, I mean there's a lot to play for. Obviously pride is number one, but yeah, damn sure don't want to have a losing season. What, we've lost two games in a row? Damn sure not trying to lose three. You're not throwing the hat in," Prescott said. "At the end of the day, we may not make the playoffs, but that's when you talk about pride and what this game means to you. Nothing should change: nothing the way we approach this thing, nothing should change. The guys have had a great week of practice, great week of prep. They don't seem like anyone's clocked out or checked out, and that's a credit to the leadership and the guys in the locker room. So yeah, we'll still be playing for a lot."

The three-time Pro Bowler will certainly have a lot to stew about this offseason since he is on pace to become the first Cowboys quarterback ever to lead the NFL in passing yards (3,931) in a season. Dallas' offense is the NFL's No. 4 scoring offense (29.1 points per game), but the team's defense is the NFL's second-worst scoring defense (30.0 points per game allowed). The 2025 season will mark just the third of Prescott's 10-year career in which the Cowboys will miss the playoffs with him playing in at least 12 games along with the 2017 (9-7) and 2019 (8-8) seasons.

"Yeah, this one stinks for sure. I hadn't felt this since my second year in the league [and fourth year in 2019], so it's a foreign feeling. I'd say for sure it's motivating as hell talking about all the changes and everything that's happened through the season," Prescott said. "The ups and the downs: adding personnel, losing a teammate [Marshawn Kneeland]. A lot went into this year, and it's unfortunate that we were not in the position to be looking forward to the playoffs right now. I know just for me, not only me personally but for a lot of guys, this is a feeling that they'll carry into the offseason. We'll do our damnedest to make sure this doesn't happen again. So with the additions, with the leadership, with the men that we've brought in, that's one of those reasons why we can carry momentum using these three games for the offseason."