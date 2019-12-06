Cowboys' Dak Prescott suffers injuries to both hands in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Bears
Jason Garrett says Prescott should be fine to play next Sunday
For the majority of Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys struggled to move the ball. It was a big reason why "America's Team" fell to the Chicago Bears in primetime, 31-24. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly played through injuries to both hands during the loss.
On Friday, head coach Jason Garrett informed reporters that Prescott injured the index finger on his right hand, and also sprained his left hand, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Garrett says that Prescott was able to get through the game without much of a problem, and he should be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
Prescott completed 27 of 49 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown, but most of those yards came in garbage time. The Cowboys scored 17 points in the final quarter, which made the game seem much closer than it actually was.
Dallas went three-and-out five times on Thursday night, as it was a performance not unlike what occurred a week ago against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys started off strong, recording a 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown on their opening possession for the second straight week. Those would be the only points the Cowboys would score until the final quarter. While the offense struggled, the defense had problems of their own. They allowed Mitchell Trubisky to go off for 307 total yards and four touchdowns as the Bears scored 31 points, which tied their season high.
Despite the three-game losing streak, the Cowboys will remain in first place in the lowly NFC East for another week. Should the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New York Giants on Monday night, the 6-7 Cowboys own the tiebreaker over their rivals, thanks to their 37-10 victory in Week 7. The two teams have a rematch set for Week 16.
