Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still have not yet decided whether or not the quarterback will play in the team's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. According to a report from ESPN.com's Ed Werder, the team will not make that decision until game time.

Prescott himself had previously stated that he expected the decision to be made after the team's pre-flight walkthrough practice on Saturday. He has repeatedly stated that if the decision were left solely up to him, he would be on the field for the game, but that he is cognizant of the team's longer-term goals and the role the medical staff will play in the decision regarding his status.

"Knowing this is a long journey and a long season, I don't necessarily know if this is fully my decision, but I'm just going to keep controlling the things I can to get better," Prescott said Thursday (via ESPN's Todd Archer). "I've gotten better each and every day, and that's what is most important."

Prescott originally suffered a calf strain on the final play of the team's Week 6 victory over the New England Patriots -- a 35-yard overtime touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. He was wearing a walking boot after the game but both he and Jerry Jones expressed optimism that he would be ready to return following the team's bye week. He was limited in practice throughout this week, doing only individual drills. Both he and Jones have remained optimistic regarding his status, though both have begun to hedge that optimism late in the week, alluding to the medical staff's role in decision-making.

"They know how these things work. First time dealing with something like this, obviously on the same leg as my ankle, I want to be smart about it and cautious," Prescott said. "But as I've said, I've gotten better each and every day. I'm doing things today I didn't do as well the day before. I think that's huge."

Prescott is likely the current front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year and is firmly in the MVP conversation as well. He has played at an extremely high level throughout the season, and had largely looked better than ever despite the devastating ankle injury that ended his season last year. If he is unable to suit up against Minnesota, the Cowboys will be forced to turn to backup Cooper Rush, who has thrown just three passes in his NFL career.