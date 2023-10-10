On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners exposed all three phases of the Cowboys and went on to defeat them 42-10.

The Cowboys loss has been called embarrassing by many, and unsurprisingly, the Cowboys are defending themselves and say they're working on improving and moving on from the rough showing in Week 5.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn saw his group give up more points against the 49ers than it had in the first four weeks combined. Such a decline obviously has the coach feeling less than thrilled.

To sum up his thoughts on the game, Quinn said (via the team's official website), "I'm bummed."

He continued, saying teams can approach a loss like this one in a few ways. He wants to make sure his squad does not dwell.

"You get your ass kicked, you only have a couple choices in the fight," Quinn said. "You can pout about it or get back up and get rocking again. And I certainly know that's what we're gonna do."

The focus right now for Dallas is ensuring the emotions from such a loss do not impact its next game. The Cowboys will have a chance to prove that they can "get back up and get rocking" when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6.

"Extremely disappointed, but I also know what we're made of, and we're not gonna let this game beat us twice," Quinn said.

"We've got a very good Chargers team on the way, and we've got plenty of things to work out to get rocking again," Quinn said. "So, yeah, we're bummed. We wanted a really good kick-ass performance for our guys, but it didn't go that way."

He said that so far, the team is handling it as it should be and it is not playing a blame game. How the team communicates after a win is one thing, but Quinn said it's the communication after a loss that really shows the type of team it is.

"There's no finger pointing with our group," Quinn said. "In fact, the fingers are being pointed in the direction that they need to -- let's work on this, let's work on that. I admire that about our group. I've been on other teams where there was finger pointing and blame, but that's not this group."

If it is any consolation for the Cowboys and their fans, their worst week came against one of the best teams, and offenses. Had they given up 42 points to a struggling offense, the panic in Dallas would without a doubt be greater.

The Cowboys are currently 3-2 and in second place in the NFC East, behind the undefeated and defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.