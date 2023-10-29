ARLINGTON, Texas -- Losing Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, whose 18 career interceptions since 2020 are tied for the most in the NFL with New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, was a big blow for the Dallas Cowboys' top-five scoring defense, but second-year cornerback DaRon Bland, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has seamlessly transitioned to playing outside corner in 2023. Bland recorded his third pick-six of the season, the most in the NFL, on his 30-yard interception return touchdown of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass that was intended for Cooper Kupp. The pick-six put the Cowboys ahead by 14 -- 17-3 -- and Dallas leads 26-3 a little before halftime.

The Cowboys' heavy blitz up the middle forced Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to make a throw quickly, and Bland was waiting for him to attempt a pass to the outside flat toward Cooper Kupp. Bland's three interception-return touchdowns are the most in a season in Cowboys history. He is now only one more pick-six away from tying the NFL single-season record of four, which was last accomplished by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eric Allen in 1993.

Bland's three pick-sixes are tied for the most in any team's first seven games in NFL history. He now also has more pick-sixes this season than Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had in his five seasons (1995-1999) with the Cowboys (two). During Sanders' lone NFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 1994, he totaled three interception-return touchdowns in 14 games played. Bland's nine interceptions lead the NFL since his debut in 2022, four of which have come in 2023. His four interceptions are tied for the most in the league this season with Ravens defensive back Geno Stone.