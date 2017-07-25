Cowboys' David Irving says he hit 'second puberty' taking PED that led to ban

David Irving became the latest in a long line of Dallas Cowboys pass rushers to be suspended by the NFL after getting hit with a four-game ban for violating the league's PED policy this offseason. Irving claimed after being suspended that he took a supplement that had a substance in it he was not expecting, which triggered the positive test.

He followed that up Monday by saying that while he was working out with the supplement, which contained a "hidden ingredient," he felt like he was "hitting a second puberty."

"Everything listed on the bottle was fine. It was supposed to be all natural, but [it had] a hidden ingredient," Irving said via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "It was a substance that actually wasn't even listed on the bottle. When I asked about the substance, they don't even know the substance. I guess my testosterone levels were too high.

"It gets you going. I started taking it after the season when you're not working out with the team, you know, something to get my ass in the gym. It's funny, I thought I was hitting a second puberty."

Um, perhaps the whole SECOND PUBERTY thing should have been a red flag, yes? Growing hair in weird places only happens twice during your life: once when you're in your teenage years and again at some point while you are in middle-age crisis range.

The Cowboys are an interesting case to watch as we head into 2017. They were tremendous during 2016, highlighted by the rookie campaigns of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, but the expectations are kind of "Super Bowl or Bust" at this point after winning 13 games last year. Missing the playoffs would be a massive disappointment; not winning the NFC East would be a surprise for most observers.

And yet, the Cowboys have a lot of red flags this offseason, including the suspension of Irving. He is the latest in a long line of guys to get the treatment from the NFL, in just the past three years. But the Cowboys have a high bar to clear; just ask Jerry Jones.

Members of the #Cowboys front seven has been subject to suspension over the past few seasons pic.twitter.com/TSncriWjzs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 23, 2017

Taco Charlton is going to need to make an immediate impact as a rookie pass rusher. Rod Marinelli has to work his defensive voodoo magic on that side of the ball again. It is easy to imagine the offense being highly productive again, but there should be several concerns.

Prescott has a lot of film out there now and it has been studied all offseason. Elliott could face a suspension; his future is wide open in terms of what could happen. And the offensive line has some changes it has undergone this offseason and needs to get lucky and stay healthy again in 2017.

On the other hand, this year could just end up being another growth spurt for the young Cowboys. After all, second puberty is really going around this season.