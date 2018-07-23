Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford does not like how he's being depicted in Madden, and it's not because of stats
Crawford is not a fan of his likeness on Madden 19
Forget the stats. Imagine being put into a video game and realizing that your avatar looks like a literal egg. So it was for Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford when he saw his likeness in Madden 19, when he realized that the creators of the game did him absolutely dirty.
Crawford tweeted at Madden's Twitter account on Sunday, and he was not thrilled about his digital dimensions.
It's great to see Jon Bois' Clarence Beeftank returning to the NFL fold. For reference, Crawford looks a bit more like this:
Madden has accepted Crawford's challenge, something it doesn't do often, and his review is underway. The status as of now is pending.
By no stretch of the imagination is Crawford a small man. Few defensive linemen are. He's 6-foot-4, 282 pounds, but he's as lean as you can call a 282-pound man. But hey, he's an 80 overall with an acceleration of 84, so that's not bad I suppose.
It's strange, because Madden generally does fine with player builds. Usually when NFL players complain about Madden, it's about their ratings. But to be frank, Crawford might have a gripe with EA Sports on this one. He actually lost weight heading into this season to settle into his role as a defensive end. It looks like someone on the develop team missed the memo.
