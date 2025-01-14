Mike McCarthy is out as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach. And he's not the only big name who could be leaving Jerry Jones' team, as defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is open to all options moving forward, including starting fresh with a new club or retiring from football altogether, as NFL Media reported.

It's not unusual for entire staffs to turn over when a head coach departs, so Zimmer's future in Dallas was already unclear. At 68, though, it appears the longtime defensive mind was even weighing the possibility of stepping away from the game as McCarthy's contract negotiations stalled with the Cowboys, per ESPN. He's since told NFL Media he "really enjoys coaching," suggesting a new job may be his next step.

Prior to joining McCarthy's staff last offseason, rejoining a Cowboys team that previously employed him as defensive assistant and eventual coordinator from 1994-2006, Zimmer spent two years out of the NFL, serving consulting roles with two different college programs. Before that, he was the Minnesota Vikings' head coach from 2014-2021, helping lead the team to three playoff appearances.

If Zimmer opts against retiring, he could eye a reunion with another of his former teams. The Cincinnati Bengals are currently searching for a new defensive coordinator after dismissing Lou Anarumo, and Zimmer notably spent six years in that position for the Bengals from 2008-2013.