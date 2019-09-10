Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence denies autograph to a young Giants fan

Sometimes football fans and players are able to put their differences in fandom aside to come together as one, but that day was not Sunday for Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

As the Cowboys were heading to their bus after beating the New York Giants in their home opener, a young fan walked up to him asking for an autograph. It is important to note this fan was wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey. The bold fan walked right up to Lawrence, yelling, "DeMarcus, DeMarcus" and holding out something for him to sign. Lawrence took one look at the kid's jersey, shook his head and kept walking.

"You need the right jersey, son," the defensive end said.

The division rivalry is real.

Lawrence responded to criticism on Twitter:

"It's crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid," he wrote. "It's more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I'm honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up."

The 27-year-old is here to remind everyone to "suck it up" and clearly has a strong stance against people who had something negative to say to him.

Lawrence and company made a statement in their season opener, beating the Giants 35-17 and showing great hope for the rest of the year. Lawrence forced a fumble in the win. While the DE was surely not in a bad mood from his performance, he was clearly not thrilled with the jersey choice of this particular fan.