Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence fires back at Eagles' Doug Pederson: 'He might want to shut his a-- up'

Doug Pederson insists his comments about the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 hit the media waves with the force of a meteor, as it appeared the head coach was guaranteeing victory for his struggling 3-3 club. He then immediately walked back his words and state he was simply voicing confidence and not an actual guarantee, but the bulletin board material had already been pinned in Dallas.

"We're going down to Dallas and our guys are going to be ready to play and we're going to win that football game," he said initially, before correcting himself not long after. "And when we do we're in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, and we're right where we need to be."

Cowboys' receiver Michael Gallup opted to pass on fueling the fire set by Pederson, as did head coach Jason Garrett and others as the team opted to focus on their own issues that needed correcting, and not what they viewed as outside noise. That changed on Friday thanks to All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, though, whose frustration from the three-game losing streak combined with his usually visceral tone to force a break in PR rank. Lawrence heard what Pederson said and isn't accepting any veiled apologies or supposed clarifications.

He took the gloves completely off, and warned Pederson he isn't the one who has to suit up.

"[Pederson's] gotta come here," Lawrence said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Tell him to come on. We ready. Can he play the game?

"He might want to shut his ass up and stay on the sidelines. He can't play the game for them."

As far as the three-game slide, mostly fueled by execution errors on both sides of the ball, including the defense having struggled to stop both the run and the pass in recent weeks? Lawrence says that's in the rearview mirror, and wants to salute Pederson for helping tip the scales in the Cowboys locker room that much more.

Lawrence himself has struggled, but not to get pressure -- as he's top-five in that category in the league -- but to instead finish off said pressure and add to his sack tally. He has only 2.5 sacks through six games, and he has battled several injuries that have caused him to be rotated out of the game more than usual in 2019.

Look for his snap count to increase quite a bit on Sunday, though.

"You ain't got to worry about [me rotating out] this week," he made clear. "Doug Pederson already called us out, so y'all know what it is. Thank y'all."

As for losing three games after firing out of the gate with a 3-0 start?

"We have went through this before," Lawrence said, via Clarence Hill, Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We have seen hell. We have dug out of the pits of it. We [were] 3-5 last year.

"What is it to fear? We know what we got to do. We are doing to show it. Period."

With the lead for the NFC East crown on the line and the bye week staring at them, the Cowboys better prove Lawrence correct, or it'll be Pederson having the last laugh on his flight back to Pennsylvania.