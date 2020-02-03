Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence lobbies team to re-sign Dez Bryant: 'We gotta give him a shot'

Another Super Bowl is in the books, and the Dallas Cowboys were absent yet again, having not appeared in one or hoisted a Lombardi trophy since the 1995 season. The club was deathly close to falling another notch on the historic ladder as the San Francisco 49ers threatened to take home their sixth NFL championship, which would've placed them alongside the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only other teams to have more than five.

The Kansas City Chiefs did the Cowboys a favor by rallying back to win 31-20 in Miami, but positing the question of when the latter will land its sixth is -- at this point -- a perennial affair. Dez Bryant feels he can help get his former team over the hump in 2020, having been unexpectedly released following the 2017 season and looking to return to football after two seasons out from rehabbing a torn Achilles in addition to regaining his mental footing amid battles with depression and anxiety.

The franchise's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns labeled the Cowboys 'real contenders' once they split from Jason Garrett and hired Mike McCarthy, and Bryant has been lobbying ever since to get another shot at playing for the team he loves and never wanted to leave in the first place.

Bryant still has a tight bond with several players on the current roster, but it remains to be seen how many in the 2020 locker room would welcome him back with open arms -- particularly how linebacker Sean Lee feels, who Bryant labeled as "Snake Lee" following the toxic divorce in 2018. Count All-Pro defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence in as one who wants the Cowboys to forgive and forget, though.

Speaking with fans via a special AMA hosted by Bleacher Report, Lawrence made it clear he believes Bryant still has tread on his tires. And, to put it plainly, he wants the three-time Pro Bowl receiver brought home.

"If 88 -- the X factor -- wants a shot, we gotta give him a shot," Lawrence said. "[The] Cowboys are home to Dez, and he's always accepted in my book."

The split between Bryant and the Cowboys was filled with vitriol, as he pointed at a group of "Garrett Guys" he believes cost him his job, but stopping short of naming them -- Lee notwithstanding. Team exec Stephen Jones also found himself involved in the indirect back-and-forth, curiously bringing up Bryant on occasions when he didn't have to, and then seeing his words grossly mischaracterized on a separate occasion that set off another headline war with their once star receiver.

Tempers have since cooled on both sides, and the relationship between owner Jerry Jones and Bryant hasn't missed a beat since the divorce. Whether that's enough to convince McCarthy to add him back to the roster is to-be-determined, but Bryant isn't afraid to take a reduced role as a red zone threat or to even convert to tight end, with the goal of potentially replacing Jason Witten (although Witten has yet to make a decision on his NFL future).

If it doesn't happen, Bryant has two other NFL teams he views as "dream" destinations, but none are higher than the one in North Texas. One thing's for certain though, and that's the fact Lawrence wants him back in uniform as badly as Bryant wants it for himself.

"I'd say bring Dez Bryant back," Lawrence said. "88 is always welcome here."