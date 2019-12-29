Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence ruled out with back injury, will not return to pivotal matchup vs. Redskins
The All-Pro pass rusher is out for the game
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Things are getting more tenuous for the Dallas Cowboys as they try to do away with the Washington Redskins in Week 17. They entered the game having ruled out three starters in Tyron Smith, Antwaun Woods and Byron Jones, but they've now lost yet another key player.
DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's resident All-Pro left defensive end, was initially listed as questionable with a rib injury early in the second quarter. He attempted to return to the game, but was again pulled and sent to the locker room for x-rays. The results have not been good, and the Cowboys have officially ruled him out for the rest of the contest -- now listing his injury as a back issue.
Without Lawrence and Woods, the Cowboys' defensive front is battling to overcome two major voids in both the pass rush and the run defense, while the secondary tries to stave off a comeback from Case Keenum without Jones in the mix.
Lawrence has battled through injury in the past, playing through a torn labrum in 2018 to deliver a double-digit sack tally. He's missed no games in 2019, but won't finish out the regular season against the Redskins.
