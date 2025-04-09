The Dallas Cowboys finally have a No. 0. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is changing his number from No. 13 to No. 0.

No. 0 became a banned number in 1973, but it became up for grabs for the entire league when the NFL rolled back jersey number regulations in 2021. That wasn't the case in Dallas until now with owner and general manager Jerry Jones initially calling the number "Rowdy's number" in reference to the team's mascot since 1996, who wears No. 00 -- a digit that cannot be worn by an NFL player. Overshown had the nickname "Agent Zero" in college as a Texas Longhorn where he earned first team All-Big 12 numbers rocking the digit. Now, he gets to return to No. 0 for Year 3 in 2025.

"As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be," Overshown said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas, I wear it as a badge of honor. It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything, and to say I'm the first wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."

He wore No. 35 as a rookie in 2023, but he only suited up in two preseason games before tearing his ACL and being ruled out for his entire rookie year. Overshown then morphed into No. 13 for 2024, a year in which he flashed what All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons called All-Pro potential. The second-year linebacker became the first Cowboys player with a pick six and a fumble recovery in the same game since 2002 in a Thanksgiving Day victory against the New York Giants this past season. After that performance, Parsons said, "That's Agent Zero. He's going back to zero!"

"He's going. There's no doubt about it. He's going. I've been telling people how explosive he is," Parsons said after Overshown racked up a game-high 11 tackles and a sack of Deshaun Watson in Dallas' Week 1 victory at the Cleveland Browns. "He's coming downhill with intent with everything. He's one of the most exciting players that I've seen. I think he's going to be an All-Pro player."

However, Overshown once again suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024, tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL on "Monday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals. His availability for the 2025 season is up in the air, but there's a chance he could return to action later in the year. Upon Overshown's return, he'll make Cowboys history as their first No. 0.