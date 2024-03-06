Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the No. 90 overall pick. Overshown did not play a single snap of the regular season, after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason.

After completely missing his rookie year, the 23-year-old says he is more motivated than ever to come out strong for Year 2.

"More hungry," he said on how he feels after the injury. "All of the excitement that was built up in Year 1 is still in there. It's ready to be unleashed on people. The glimpse that y'all got last year, you should expect 10 times more than that. This ACL injury will not be an excuse for anything going into the season at all. I'm gonna be ready to play and [fans] should expect that."

He said the recovery is going well, adding (via the team's official website), "We're ahead of the curve. It's just a process. ... This isn't what my rookie year was supposed to be, but you get up and you do it every day."

The Cowboys dealt with injuries in the linebacker position last year and Overshown could become an addition that helps their depth on defense.