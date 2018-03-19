Cowboys designate longtime cornerback Orlando Scandrick as post-June 1 release
Scandrick played 10 years in Dallas, mostly as a slot cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys secondary makeover that began last offseason is now complete. The Cowboys let Barry Church, J.J. Wilcox, Morris Claiborne, and Brandon Carr leave in free agency last year, and over the weekend, they designated longtime slot cornerback Orlando Scandrick for a post-June 1 release.
Scandrick himself took to Twitter to thank the organization, his teammates, and Cowboys fans for supporting him throughout his decade-long run with the team, which began when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.
After the Cowboys drafted three defensive backs (Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods) in 2017, the writing was on the wall for Scandrick. When they hired former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard as their new defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator and subsequently began considering moving Byron Jones from safety to cornerback (this has been rumored but not publicly confirmed), it became all but assured that the team would be moving on from Scandrick.
Designating him a post-June 1 release rather than releasing him outright creates an extra $1.2 million in cap space for the Cowboys, who until re-signing long-snapper L.P. Lodouceur were the only remaining team that had not signed a player in free agency. They've been rumored to be interested in help at safety, linebacker, and guard, but have yet to pull the trigger on any signings. They're hosting Patriots tackle Cameron Fleming on a visit early this week, though, so it's possible the Scandrick release was a precursor to them finally making a move.
