Cowboys DL takes another hit with Maliek Collins opening camp on PUP list
With David Irving already suspended, the interior of Dallas' defensive line is getting thinner
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of talent on their defensive line, but for a while now, they have not been able to keep it all on the field. Over the last several seasons, they have seen players along their defensive front get suspended on several occasions. DeMarcus Lawrence, David Irving (twice), Randy Gregory (twice), and Greg Hardy have all been banned by the league for violations of the league's drug policy, PED policy, or personal conduct policy.
But it hasn't just been suspensions that have kept Cowboys linemen off the field. The team has also struggled with injuries along the front. Players like Irving, Charles Tapper, Tyrone Crawford, Jack Crawford, Terrell McClain, Cedric Thornton, Jeremy Mincey, and more have all missed multiple games at some point during the past three seasons.
Fellow defensive lineman Maliek Collins has yet to miss a game during his two-year career, but he's now broken his foot twice and had surgery on it three times, including twice this offseason alone. He's set to open camp on the physically unable to perform list, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday.
Collins first broke his foot prior to his rookie season, but after surgery, he ended up getting healthy for the start of the year and had a terrific rookie campaign. He broke his foot again during the team's offseason program this May, which necessitated a second surgery on the foot within a four-month span. Collins is one of the Cowboys' better interior pressure players when he's healthy, but it's increasingly looking like his foot is going to be a long-term issue, what with this being the third consecutive season where there has been some sort of problem.
Dallas does have some depth along the defensive line this year, but Irving is already suspended for the first four games and now Collins is physically unable to perform. Until those two are back in the lineup, they're going to have to count on players like second-year edge rusher Taco Charlton and returning-from-suspension Randy Gregory, in addition to Lawrence, Crawford, and the recently-acquired Jihad Ward and Kony Ealy.
