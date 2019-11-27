Cowboys donate $150K of proceeds from 'Zeke who' shirts to Salvation Army
Elliott also pledged some of his own money to the cause
The Dallas Cowboys are giving the money made from the now infamous "Zeke who" t-shirts to the Salvation Army, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The phrase started as a joke started back in August when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Ezekiel Elliott's contract and holdout status. It was a major conversation during the offseason, and Jones responded with a humorous, "Zeke who?"
Jones afterwards added that the two have a close enough relationship that allows him to make jokes like that. When Elliott and the Cowboys finally reached a deal -- a 6-year $90 million extension -- the team had "Zeke who" shirts made for the press conference and they were both able to laugh about the whole thing.
The shirts were available for fans to purchase and now the $150,000 the team made from the merchandise is going to a good cause.
The team's website wrote that all proceeds were going to charity, meaning by my quick math, they sold about 5,000 of those $29.99 tees. The shirts are still up for sale on the Cowboys official shop website.
Elliott added to the donation total and pledged $100,000 out of his own pocket to help the cause.
The donation comes as the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff begins, a campaign the Cowboys have long supported. The team puts a giant red kettle behind the end zone of their yearly Thanksgiving game to raise awareness for Salvation Army, which "helps provide shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions of people in need year-round," according to its website.
Elliott once famously jumped into the kettle and was fined $250,000 for doing so.
The kettle will make an appearance once again this year on turkey day, when the Cowboys host the Buffalo Bills.
