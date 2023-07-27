Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson suffered the first significant injury of training camp for the Silver and Blue during their opening practice on Wednesday. The starter could be out 4-6 weeks after straining his calf, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The injury is significant for the Cowboys' defense as Wilson led the team with 101 tackles and ranked fifth in sacks with 5.0 in 2022.

The silver lining to the injury is that it isn't deemed a "serious" issue, and Wilson is expected to be back in action in time for the Cowboys' Week 1 contest against the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football."

Dallas re-signed Wilson, 28, to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason with $13.5 million of the pact fully guaranteed. If he's not ready by Week 1, fortunately, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has a former first-round talent who can slide into Wilson's place temporarily in six-year vet Malik Hooker. The 27-year-old was the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and has started nine games in his two seasons with the Cowboys since 2021.

Wilson, the 2019 sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M, has showcased historic versatility as both a tackler and pass rusher from the safety position; his 2022 season made him only the fourth defensive back to total over 100 tackles (101) and five or more sacks (5.0) in a single season since combined tackles have been tracked beginning in 1987. He joins Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson's 1992 season, former Pro Bowl safety Rodney Harrison's 2000 season and former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson's 2005 season. Not bad company at all.

DBs with 100+ tackles and 5+ sacks in a single season (since 1987)

SEASON TEAM PLAYER TACKLES & SACKS 2022 Dallas Cowboys Donovan Wilson 101 tackles, 5.0 sacks 2005 Arizona Cardinals Adrian Wilson 109 tackles, 8.0 sacks 2000 San Diego Chargers Rodney Harrison 127 tackles, 6.0 sacks 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers Rod Woodson 100 tackles, 6.0 sacks

