As usual, the days leading into the NFL Draft are wrought with smoke and mirrors, but little of it is being manufactured by the Dallas Cowboys. Owners of the No. 10 spot, they're not expected to make a blockbuster trade to move up in the draft -- sources continue to tell CBS Sports -- even if owner Jerry Jones is infatuated with tight end Kyle Pitts and sees "sugar plums" when imagining him with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott. Instead, the expectation is they'll sit tight and hope players like Jaycee Horn or his cornerback compatriot Patrick Surtain, II are still available when they go on the clock.

Having already met with Pitts and an excited Horn, the latter noting , it was now Surtain's turn to impress the team's front office -- on a virtual call that included head coach Mike McCarthy and VP of Player Personnel Will McClay, along with the Joneses and defensive backs coach Al Harris.

"My technique and my IQ on the field [are my strong points as an outside corner]," Surtain told the group. "I just think I'm fundamentally sound."

And when the former Alabama star was asked who was the toughest player to cover in his football career, many likely thought he'd name Pitts, but it was instead a current Cowboys star who got the nod.

"I'd say [CeeDee Lamb]," he noted. "I went against him. He was a good all-around receiver. Fast and has great hands, great ball skills -- all that."

That is sure to go over well with a player he might soon call a teammate, and if that does come true, it will also reunite him with former second-round pick Trevon Diggs, who played alongside Surtain in Tuscaloosa en route to a national championship. Diggs is on record as looking forward to the opportunity to get the 'Bama band back together in Dallas (adding to the Crimson Tide wave that includes All-Pro wideout Amari Cooper), and has long spoken with Surtain about the possibility.

"We've just been talking about the next level, the next step, what to expect and things like that," Surtain recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio about talks with both Diggs and New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, another former teammate from Alabama. "We also talked about being teammates again -- hopefully -- and just reuniting to bring back what he did in the 'Bama days. We talked about those things a lot."

As for the Cowboys, Surtain remains one of the top talents atop their board, a readymade fix for what ails them in the defensive secondary opposite Diggs.

"Look forward to spending more time with you," McClay told the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.



Surtain is hoping that's a hint at what's to come on April 29 in Cleveland.