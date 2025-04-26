FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys spent their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft replacing recently retired All-Pro Zack Martin by selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker.

On Friday, they followed up by also replacing departed four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, with their second-round pick. Dallas selected Boston College All-American edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku 44th overall after he earned 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Ezeiruaku ranked second in college football in sacks (16.5) and fourth in tackles for loss (21) this past season. He excels at his feet, with jab steps and cross-chops, to bend around the edge. He stands to improve in the run game, but his length (34-inch wingspan) is a plus. Refining his game, particularly rusher the passer, alongside All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is a perfect start to a young edge rusher's career. The Cowboys continue to build along the trenches in this draft, seemingly doing what they can to go toe to toe with the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.

Draft grade: A-

After first-round buzz, this is right value for the Boston College star. Huge sack numbers that didn't align with his pressure rate in 2024. Incredible hand work. Bendy, solid, albeit unspectacular burst. Fun complement to Micah Parsons. Fills a need, too. --- Chris Trapasso