Cowboys draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Dallas' Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Cowboys are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cowboys made one of the more surprising picks on Day 1 of the draft, thanks to talented receiver CeeDee Lamb falling into their laps at No. 17. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Dallas Cowboys 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 17 WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma B+
2 51

3 82

4 123

5 164

5 179^

7 231

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Dallas Cowboys 2020 draft trade notes

  • No picks acquired via predraft trade

