Cowboys draft Tyler Biadasz after trade with Eagles; center will compete to replace Travis Frederick

Sometimes you have to strike a deal with your enemy in order to improve your current situation, but it's rare that the Dallas Cowboys have felt obliged to do so. Having not negotiated a draft day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2010, the decade-long drought was broken when they sent their 164th-overall pick in 2020 and a fifth-round pick in 2021 to Philly for the right to move back into the fourth round. And with the 146th-overall selection, the Cowboys grabbed Tyler Biadasz, a center who is now instantly a candidate for Steal of the Draft this year -- joining the Cowboys with the chance to be the successor for a retired Travis Frederick.

As evidence of just how well Dallas' draft is going, they have yet another SOTD candidate in CeeDee Lamb, their first-round pick.

Don't let the fact Biadasz was still available in the fourth round fool you. He's a consensus All-American, a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten talent who is also the first in Wisconsin history to land the coveted Rimington Trophy, the latter being awarded annually to the best center in the country. This is what the Cowboys landed on Day 3, and the fifth-rounder it cost them in 2021 will ultimately amount to a compensatory pick, which means they basically gave up nothing to potentially land everything in return.

And they convinced the Eagles to help them do it.

It's no coincidence Biadasz is heading to North Texas from Wisconsin, the same school that produced Frederick. It's safe to assume the latter had a voice in convincing the Cowboys to go up and get the former, but Biadasz won't be coronated starter just yet. The team re-signed Joe Looney, who proved himself a starter in allowing only one sack in 16 regular season starts in 2018, and they're also looking to test drive both Connor Williams and Connor McGovern at center in 2020. The goal is to locate the future at the position while Looney is very clearly the stopgap in the present, but Biadasz has the talent to be what they need.

The 6-foot-4, 310 pound behemoth is as much of a high-IQ bully as Frederick was when he entered the league. Considering he models his game after the previous Wisconsin legend, it makes sense there'd be similarities.

"I tried molding my game after him," Biadasz said of Frederick. "One of the greats -- an animal. Our body types are similar. ... I'm looking forward to continuing what he did at Dallas."

There was concern by some teams regarding the health of Biadasz, seeing as he bowed out of NFL Combine drills to undergo shoulder surgery, but he said at the time it didn't prevent him from playing at a high level in 2019.

"It wasn't necessarily an injury," he said in February, via PackersNews.com. "I never was limited. It was just a lingering issue. Not really an issue, but just a little pain here and there.

"I went in after the season, just saw a specialist from L.A. and we just don't want anything lingering on to OTAs or rookie camp. So I just got [it] done."

As far as his rehab goes -- it's completed.

"I'm healthy. I'm ready to go," Biadasz told Dallas media immediately following the pick. "I'm full strength and everything. I had a minor AC scope, but I'm fully training, fully functional -- everything like that. I'm ready to go."

The presence of Biadasz makes for an intriguing battle at center in Dallas, because outside of the aforementioned evidence from Looney, Williams is a guard who played tackle and McGovern is a guard with collegiate experience at center. It may now be more pitting McGovern against Biadasz than all three battling it out behind Looney for the right to take the throne in 2021 (or mid- to late-2020), but McGovern himself is returning from a redshirt rookie year that saw him sidelined with a torn pec.

McGovern is now healthy as well, just as Biadasz is, and training camp should feature a heated competition between the two.

"I'm coming in just being the best version of me," Biadasz said. "I have really high goals and starting is one of them. I'm looking to contribute any way I can for the Dallas Cowboys organization."