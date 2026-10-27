This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
👀 Five things to know Tuesday
- CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams crushed the Eagles. Fantasy managers who started Lamb and/or Williams are probably happy with their results this morning. With a combined 229 yards and three touchdowns, those two tormented the Eagles en route to a 38-21 win. As you might have expected, the shorthanded Philly lineup didn't exactly earn high marks in our Week 7 grades. With this win, Dallas improves to 3-4 on the season, and the pursuit of first-place in the NFC East has officially returned.
- The Brewers are one win away from their first World Series. If the Rays were hoping a change of scenery would change their fortunes in this World Series, they were sorely mistaken. Milwaukee bludgeoned Tampa Bay with an eight-run fifth inning that included seven straight two-out hits. The result was a lopsided 10-1 final score, and the Brewers have a commanding 3-0 series lead. Jackson Chourio came through with four hits on the night, and he's asserting himself as the face of the Brew Crew at exactly the right time.
- The Valkyries are one win away from a WNBA title. In what has been a back-and-forth series, the Valkyries need just one more win to capture their first WNBA championship after a 64-55 win over the Dream in Game 5. In a defensive struggle, Kiah Stokes shined by shutting down Angel Reese and totaling 13 points on the offensive end. With a title possibly on the line in Game 6, the WNBA has fallen on its face by creating an unnecessary scheduling debacle at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tip-off for that one is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Check out the full schedule here.
- Oregon QB Dante Moore will miss the rest of the 2026 season. There has only been bad news out of Eugene this season. The latest bit of misery was the news that Moore will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to a concussion he suffered in Week 4 against USC. With Moore out of the lineup, Oregon has been a disaster on offense, and that resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday. Now the Ducks will have to face No. 20 Northwestern with either Dylan Raiola or Brock Thomas operating the offense.
- The Super Bowl LXI halftime act has been announced. Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation were tasked with finding a halftime act for Super Bowl LXI -- and after surveying all his options -- the rap legend chose himself. Jay-Z is taking his act to Los Angeles as he will take the field at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027. With the game landing on Valentine's Day, fans are already wondering whether Beyoncé will make a guest appearance.
🏈 Do not miss this: LSU flying up CFB Power Rankings
If you felt like writing off LSU after its second loss of the season, I urge you to put the pen down. The Tigers are rolling now, and that's reflected by their rise in the latest CFB Power Rankings.
LSU's back has been against the wall since it lost to Kentucky on Oct. 10, and Lane Kiffin's team has responded. The Tigers have pummeled Mississippi State and Auburn by a combined score of 69-17 in back-to-back weeks, and Sam Leavitt is playing like the superstar the team expected him to become.
Brandon Marcello has the lowdown.
- Marcello: "Sam Leavitt threw for 387 yards in a 38-17 win at Auburn, joining Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as the only LSU QBs this century with 350 passing and 50 rushing in a game. More importantly, he's thrown seven TDs with zero interceptions the last two weeks after once leading the FBS in picks."
You can check out the complete rankings here, but here's a snapshot of how things shook out this week:
16. Texas Tech (-8)
17. Northwestern (+2)
18. Wake Forest (+2)
19. Houston (-2)
20. Missouri (+2)
One of Kiffin's former teams -- USC -- is moving in the opposite direction. After another inexcusable loss, the Trojans tumbled 13 spots in our update CBS Sports 138. At least they don't have to face Ohio State this weekend. Oh, wait ...
In the world of champagne problems, Miami might have too many Heisman Trophy contenders. Our own Robby Kalland broke down who has the inside track between Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah.
🏀 College hoops coach rankings
College basketball season is practically upon us, and there are few sports in which good coaching is more important. That's why our crack team of college basketball experts got together and ranked the top coaches in the sport.
There are some true legends on the sideline, but one really stands out above the rest. Dan Hurley has led UConn to three national title game appearances in four years, and he's still in his coaching prime. That made him the easy choice for No. 1, according to David Cobb.
- Cobb: "Hurley guided UConn to its third national title game appearance in a four-year span before the Huskies ran into a historically dominant Michigan team on the season's final night. While Hurley fell just short of becoming the first coach since John Wooden to win three national championships in four years, he's presiding over a dynasty. At 53, he could keep it going for quite some time. He was the unanimous No. 1 choice by our panelists."
The rest of the rankings were filled with tough choices -- check them out here -- and some big names fell outside the top 15:
16. Rick Barnes, Tennessee
17. Scott Drew, Baylor
18. Mick Cronin, UCLA
19. Sean Miller, Texas
20. Ben McCollum, Iowa
Those coaches all have it made in the shade as we enter 2026-27, but that's certainly not the case for everyone. Kentucky coach Mark Pope and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway are among the coaches feeling the heat as tip-off draws near.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Knicks may be facing bigger issues than a championship hangover.
- Peyton Manning for GM? The timing just isn't right for the Colts.
- If the Jets wanted to trade Garrett Wilson, these three teams make the most sense.
- LeBron James has no interest in a "sustainable role" at center.
- "Gotta fix it." Andy Reid is running out of patience with kicker Harrison Butker.
- The Vikings defense can only carry their woeful offense for so long.
- "Bull----." The Packers weren't pleased with the officiating in their loss to the Lions.
- Georgia just landed a commitment from the son of country superstar Luke Bryan.
- The Thunder are banged up, and trades may not be a viable option to fix it.
- 100% crazy: Robert Griffin III would "100% be interested" in coaching Baylor.
- Harry Kane beat out Kylian Mbappe for his first Ballon d'Or trophy.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
🏈 Delaware at WKU, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏒 Bruins at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Game 4: Brewers at Rays, 8 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Pistons at Knicks, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏈 Sam Houston at Missouri State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
🏒 Sabres at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Trail Blazers at Lakers, 11 p.m. on NBC