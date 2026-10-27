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👀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: LSU flying up CFB Power Rankings

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If you felt like writing off LSU after its second loss of the season, I urge you to put the pen down. The Tigers are rolling now, and that's reflected by their rise in the latest CFB Power Rankings.

LSU's back has been against the wall since it lost to Kentucky on Oct. 10, and Lane Kiffin's team has responded. The Tigers have pummeled Mississippi State and Auburn by a combined score of 69-17 in back-to-back weeks, and Sam Leavitt is playing like the superstar the team expected him to become.

Brandon Marcello has the lowdown.

Marcello: "Sam Leavitt threw for 387 yards in a 38-17 win at Auburn, joining Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as the only LSU QBs this century with 350 passing and 50 rushing in a game. More importantly, he's thrown seven TDs with zero interceptions the last two weeks after once leading the FBS in picks."

You can check out the complete rankings here, but here's a snapshot of how things shook out this week:

16. Texas Tech (-8)

17. Northwestern (+2)

18. Wake Forest (+2)

19. Houston (-2)

20. Missouri (+2)

One of Kiffin's former teams -- USC -- is moving in the opposite direction. After another inexcusable loss, the Trojans tumbled 13 spots in our update CBS Sports 138. At least they don't have to face Ohio State this weekend. Oh, wait ...

In the world of champagne problems, Miami might have too many Heisman Trophy contenders. Our own Robby Kalland broke down who has the inside track between Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah.

🏀 College hoops coach rankings

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College basketball season is practically upon us, and there are few sports in which good coaching is more important. That's why our crack team of college basketball experts got together and ranked the top coaches in the sport.

There are some true legends on the sideline, but one really stands out above the rest. Dan Hurley has led UConn to three national title game appearances in four years, and he's still in his coaching prime. That made him the easy choice for No. 1, according to David Cobb.

Cobb: "Hurley guided UConn to its third national title game appearance in a four-year span before the Huskies ran into a historically dominant Michigan team on the season's final night. While Hurley fell just short of becoming the first coach since John Wooden to win three national championships in four years, he's presiding over a dynasty. At 53, he could keep it going for quite some time. He was the unanimous No. 1 choice by our panelists."

The rest of the rankings were filled with tough choices -- check them out here -- and some big names fell outside the top 15:

16. Rick Barnes, Tennessee

17. Scott Drew, Baylor

18. Mick Cronin, UCLA

19. Sean Miller, Texas

20. Ben McCollum, Iowa

Those coaches all have it made in the shade as we enter 2026-27, but that's certainly not the case for everyone. Kentucky coach Mark Pope and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway are among the coaches feeling the heat as tip-off draws near.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏈 Delaware at WKU, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏒 Bruins at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Game 4: Brewers at Rays, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Pistons at Knicks, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Sam Houston at Missouri State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Sabres at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Trail Blazers at Lakers, 11 p.m. on NBC