The Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) will try to extend their lead atop the NFC East when they face the Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia holds a 3.5-game lead over Dallas and a 5.5-game lead over Washington in the division standings. The Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak, while the Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 33-16 win over the Raiders on Monday night. Philadelphia opened the season with a 24-20 win over Dallas in Week 1.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Eagles are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Eagles are -175 money line favorites (risk $175 to win $100), while the Cowboys are +146 underdogs.

Where to bet on Eagles vs. Cowboys

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Cowboys betting preview

Odds: Eagles -3, over/under 47.5

Philadelphia is the defending Super Bowl champion and is off to an 8-2 start this season, taking a commanding lead atop the NFC East. The Eagles already picked up one win over the Cowboys, but they did not cover the spread as 8-point favorites in that matchup. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games.

Dallas has been excellent at home in this rivalry in recent years though, going 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings. The Cowboys are 13-6-1 in their last 20 Sunday home games, and they are coming off a dominant win over the Raiders. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Model's Cowboys vs. Eagles score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model knows that both offenses have plenty of firepower, as Prescott leads an offense that ranks second in the league with 29.6 points per game. Philadelphia is averaging 23.4 points per game, and it is facing a Dallas defense that is allowing the second-most points per game (29.3). The model has Philadelphia winning by three points, but its top pick is the Over (47.5), as it is projecting 49 total points.

Eagles vs. Cowboys score prediction: Eagles 26, Cowboys 23

Cowboys vs. Eagles SGP

Over 47.5 (-115)

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown (+135)

Jalen Hurts Over 27.5 rushing yards (-114)

Final odds: +503 (wager $100 to win $503)

Want more Week 12 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 12 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.