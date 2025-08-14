OXNARD, Calif. -- There's been a lot of coordinated focus on the Dallas Cowboys offensive line of late because that's where owner and general manager Jerry Jones invested three of his last four first-round picks since 2022.

Two-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is an undisputed hit. The jury is still out on left tackle Tyler Guyton, the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and right guard Tyler Booker, the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mazi Smith, the third-year defensive tackle and 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the sole, non-offensive line first-round pick the Cowboys have made in the last four years, and he knows he's underperformed. He also knows the time to level up his game is now since his career thus far has him flirting with the dreaded "bust" label. He has only produced 54 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks and 16 quarterback pressures in two NFL seasons played, a span that includes 34 games and 20 starts -- including all 17 games in 2024. Smith recorded six tackles, including four solo tackles, in Dallas' preseason opener at the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, a game in which he played 12 snaps, according to TruMedia. Pro Football Focus assigned Smith a 54.3 defensive grade for his efforts on Saturday, which ranked 13th among 27 Cowboys defenders to take the field at the Rams.

"I just didn't do anything," Smith said on Tuesday reflecting back on his Saturday performance. "You got to do something. I'm a first-round pick, there's expectations and all that. It's my third year."

Smith, being one of the few players who have been a regular starter for the Cowboys or the Rams to play on Saturday, knew he needed to dominate. Los Angeles also knew he was one of the few starters in the game, so naturally they double-teamed him with regularity. As a former first-round pick entering his third season, Smith felt he should have wrecked more havoc than he did as Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett was able to lead Los Angeles all the way down the field for consecutive touchdowns to begin the game.

"I'm supposed to split those [double teams]," Smith said. "They don't care about the doubles anymore. If I'm getting doubled, I have to create my own one-on-one. That's [needing to fight through the doubles and create his own one-on-one] a little different for sure. I'm strong enough to take on a double team and create my own one-on-one. ... Just [got to] grow as a player."

The frustrating thing about Smith's NFL career thus far is he appears to have the physical tools to succeed. He is 6-foot-3, with a 33 3/4" wingspan while weighing 337 pounds -- the number both the Cowboys' official team website and the Michigan official team website list him as. However, he feels if he can just improve his mental state he can turn the corner in 2025.

"It's all up here [points to brain]," Smith said. "That's all. I'm physically dominant. You can tell that by looking at me, but in terms of putting my game on the field and all my traits on the field, it's all up here [points to brain again]."

Despite drawing the ire of Cowboys' fans and other fans around the league for not living up to his draft position, Smith claims he doesn't pay attention to outside expectations, a mindset that should help him find his happy place.

"The only people that should be expecting anything out of me are our fanbase and the people in this building," Smith said. "If you aren't that, I'm not trying to hear it. A lot of people on social media, I really aren't trying to hear it. ... Social media isn't for me, personally. It shouldn't be for anyone in the game of football. They be talking crazy about everybody."

Will Smith fit into new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme?

The multi-million question about Smith entering the 2025 season is this: will he be a scheme fit for Matt Eberflus, his third NFL defensive coordinator in as many seasons? Smith and his 337-pound frame, on paper, would stand to fit better in a defensive scheme where he is playing off blocks from opposing offensive linemen and simply plugging holes. That's what former Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer asked of Smith in 2024 when he started all 17 games. In 2025, Smith is back to playing in an up field, attacking front defensive system under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus -- just like he did as a rookie in 2023 under former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

"I've had like six coordinators now [between college and the NFL], I'm chilling," Smith said. "I'm chilling. It's all good. They're all good people. They all want to win. I want to win. I'm just trying to remain on this winning team and do my part to the best of my ability. ... It's not hard bro. Everyone sees things a little differently. It's my job to get on the same page with everyone that comes in this building, it's just that simple."

Eberflus' and Quinn's systems ask their defensive linemen to explode off the ball and fight to get into the backfield instead of simply letting the defensive line plug holes as the action arrives. It's a system in which athletic, lighter defensive tackles like Cowboys veteran Osa Odighizuwa (6'2, 280 pounds), typically thrive. Odighizuwa told CBS Sports on the last day of Dallas' mandatory minicamp the following about Eberflus' scheme.

"I'm very comfortable with it. I love it," Odighizuwa told CBS Sports on June 12. "I'm just very excited to play in it. It's going to be a good year."

That's why Smith has shed some weight this offseason in order to better fit Eberflus' system. The question of whether or not a player should change their body and game to fit a coach's scheme, or if a coach should change their scheme to fit the skillset of a player has long been the sports' equivalent to the chicken or the egg question in regards to evolution.

"I'm 312, 315. It ebbs and flows. Big fellas are going to get up to 320, 322," Smith said. "Probably a little heavy, and then you're going to get down to 313, 312, 315. That's how you find the best weight for you."

Eberflus clearly stands in the camp that says players need to fit a coach's scheme because he is asking Smith to play his way in no uncertain terms. The end of his quote regarding Smith, a former first-round pick, fitting into his scheme mentioning nothing is set in stone in terms of play time or roster spots should set off alarm bells in the 24-year-old's head.

"Yeah, Mazi we're still in the evaluation process with all those d-tackles, and we're looking at those guys with a close eye," Eberflus said on Monday. "It's important that they play the style that we covet. That's get off on the football and penetrate playing the other side of the line of scrimmage. Then, being able to shed blocks and make plays. We are an attack front, and it's important that he does that right and does that well. This is his first time in the system, as a lot of guys, so we're learning as we go through the process here of how to play that way. He's doing a good job in the drills and all those things, but again, we're all in a competition right now. Nothing is set in stone: the competition for playing time, competition for the roster."

It is interesting to see what the numbers say about Smith's production in both schemes. As a rookie in a similar scheme in 2023, Pro Football Focus rated Smith higher across the board, when he started just three games, than they did in 2024 when Smith played in a scheme that would appear to have fit his play style better. Perhaps the gap in sample size is creating the discrepancy in favor of the attack front scheme, but it's notable nevertheless.

Mazi Smith career PFF grades, 2023-2024 2023 (NFL rank among qualified DTs) 2024 (NFL rank among qualified DTs) PFF defensive grade 49.8 (151st out 215 DTs) 34.8 (207th out of 219 DTs) PFF pass rush grade 70.3 (43rd out of 215 DTs) 49.6 (209th out of 219 DTs) PFF run defense grade 34.9 (190th out of 215 DTs) 35.9 (201st out of 219 DTs)

* Started 3 games in 2023 and all 17 in 2024

Eberflus certainly believes Smith, at his trimmed down size, can be a good fit in his scheme. That will be a storyline worth following all season long in 2025 ahead of when the Cowboys will have to make a decision on Smith's Dallas future and whether or not to pick up his fully-guaranteed fifth-year option.

"I do, I do think it [the scheme] does [fit his skillset]," Eberflus said. "I think his skillset can do either. He will be a good attack front guy."