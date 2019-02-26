Cowboys executive explains how Todd Gurley’s contract will impact Ezekiel Elliott’s new deal with Dallas

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott just finished his third season in the NFL, which is mostly notable to him for one big reason: He's now eligible to negotiate a long-term contract.

For the past three years, Elliott has been playing in Dallas under his rookie deal. After being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott signed a four-year contract worth $24.956 million that included $24.506 million in guaranteed money.

After leading the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018, Elliott is now line to get a hefty raise and it seems that the Cowboys are well aware of that. As a matter of fact, it seems that Dallas has already budgeted nearly $60 million for Elliott's upcoming extension.

That information comes from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, who revealed on Tuesday that the team will be going into negotiations with plans to play Elliott more than the Rams paid Todd Gurley, and Gurley was given the most guaranteed money of any running back ever in NFL history.

"We've got it budgeted that we're going to pay Zeke a significant contract at some point," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "We certainly saw what Gurley got paid and we know that's probably where it starts, and we'll go from there."

If you're scoring at home, that means the Cowboys are budgeting at least $45 million toward Elliott's next contract. After playing out the first three years of his rookie deal, Gurley signed a four-year extension with the Rams in July 2018 that included $57.5 million in new money and $45 million in guaranteed money.

Since that's the starting point for negotiations, that means Elliott will be getting at least that much money, but he'll most likely be getting more.

Although the Cowboys are prepared to pay Elliott, it's still not completely clear when they plan to pay him. For one, Jones was vague about giving a timeline for a potential extension, saying only that Elliott would be paid "at some point."

The Cowboys have other extensions to worry about this offseason -- like Dak Prescott's -- which means they could put Elliott's contract on the back burner until next year. The reason the Cowboys could do that is because they'll have a lot of leverage in the Elliott negotiations due to the fact that they could easily retain his rights for the next three seasons without giving him a new deal. If the Cowboys pick up his fifth-year option, that means they'll have him under contract through the 2020 season. After that, they could hit him with the franchise tag in 2021, which would keep him in Dallas for another year.

Of course, the Cowboys will likely want to keep Elliott happy, which is why they probably won't go that route. If Elliott doesn't get a new deal this offseason, it will almost certainly happen after the 2019 season.