Cowboys expect CB Jourdan Lewis to make NFL debut vs. Broncos

Jourdan Lewis is ready to make his NFL debut.

It's been a journey for the Dallas Cowboys' third-rounder this year, fighting to defend his name against domestic violence allegations that could have ruined his career and, more importantly, his life. Now free of those shackles, the Cowboys are all smiles knowing they were able to grab him two rounds later than he should've been available because of the aforementioned charges.

Lewis is a first-round talent, and he's about to demonstrate why.

And it all begins Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos, a team the Cowboys have lost five consecutive games to.

The plan is for rookie CB Jourdan Lewis to practice this week and make his debut Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2017

A bully of a CB, Lewis has been known to make his presence felt in a big way against all manner of opposing wide receivers. In his four-year career with the Michigan Wolverines, Lewis finished with 135 total tackles, 37 pass break ups and six interceptions. He's physical and fast, with the muscle to press wide receivers at the line and beat them to the spot in coverage.

It now appears he's past the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the preseason, and while he's behind the curve and in dire need of finding his NFL wheels in short order -- Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones isn't concerned in the least. As a matter of fact, he has the utmost confidence Lewis will make an impact much sooner than everyone thinks.

Jones told 105.3FM the Fan just ahead of the season opener he sees Lewis as a quick-study, who the team is confident can make his presence felt quickly.

Lewis will now see his chance to prove them right while concurrently force-feeding crow to his pre-draft doubters. It's yet to be determined if veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick will take the field after undergoing surgery on a fracture in his left hand, putting the rookie in prime position to get a ton of reps in Week 2.

And if the Cowboys' defensive front can mirror the opener and pressure young quarterback Trevor Siemian into making poor decisions, a ball-hawk like Lewis could maul the Broncos in his debut.

After all, Logan isn't the only Wolverine with claws.

