When Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott juked his way into the end zone during last week's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, his celebration sent shockwaves around the league. No, he didn't dance or use the pylon as a prop -- the three-time Pro Bowler simply lifted his shirt to reveal a new tattoo. Right there plastered on his belly were the words "Feed Me," complete with a spoon.

"Feed Me" has been Elliott's catchphrase for years now, and he apparently wanted it permanently inked on him.

"That's my brand, 'Feed Me,'" Elliott said Wednesday, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

While Elliott is excited about his new body artwork, his mother, Dawn, apparently was not. When she was asked about the tattoo on Twitter, she responded with a thumbs down.

"At this point, my mom is like over getting mad at me for getting tattoos," Elliott contested. "Now she's coming around to them."

Elliott apparently got the new tattoo in Dallas shortly before training camp started earlier this offseason. While the former Ohio State star has several tattoos, he said that this one hurt much more because of the placement.

"It was super painful," Elliott said. "I think like the next day we went and threw at [Dak Prescott's house], and it was all swollen and puffy. It was awful. Not going to lie, it was painful. But happy with the result."

Although the Cowboys fell to the Rams 20-17 in their season opener, Elliott had a nice performance. He rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and also caught three passes for 31 yards and another score. Elliott received plenty of touches under new head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 1, and if he's ever feeling left out of the game plan, he won't have to say anything to his teammates. All he'll have to do is lift his shirt.