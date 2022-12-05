You wouldn't think there'd be any drama associated with a team that won a game by 35 points like the Cowboys did during Sunday night's win over the outmatched Colts. But Jerry Jones willingly offered some after revealing the real reason why star running back Ezekiel Elliott played behind Tony Pollard during Dallas' blowout win.

Elliott, who missed two games with a knee injury earlier this season, rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during Sunday night's 54-19 win. He started the game on the bench as Pollard, who has nearly 200 more rushing yards than Elliott despite having nine fewest carries, started the game and finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

"There was a little issue he had with his coach and some discipline issues," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. "Being tardy for a meeting or a phone going off or something serious, relative to Zeke, but I won't get into that, but I'm not giving out that punishment. I'd be a lot more lenient than that."

Jones stressed that Elliot has not been demoted. Elliott, after all, played in 58% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps on Sunday compared to Pollard's 41%. The Cowboys' owner also made it clear that Elliott's actions that caused the brief benching was minor.

"That had more to do with your phone going off at the wrong time, those types of things," Jones said. "Nothing of consequence. Be sure and mention that. No behavior issues."

When asked about Elliott's "demotion," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy alluded to having an "outstanding one-two punch." Elliott, for his part, celebrated his shared success with Pollard via social media after the game.

While Jones' comments will surely created more buzz in Dallas, it's clear that Elliott's benching is a minor speed bump. Jones and the Cowboys will surely turn their attention to locking down free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to meet with Dallas before choosing his next team.